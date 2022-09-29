Karen’s Diner Brisbane: rude waitress tells influencer Cherry Hart she looks ‘bulimic’

Karen’s Diner is once again at the center of controversy after an employee told a customer she looked ‘bulimic’.

Influencer Cherry Hart wrote one video of her dining experience at the Brisbane restaurant to social media, with many offended commenters complaining the waitress went ‘too far’.

The restaurant’s motto is ‘Fantastic burgers and rude service’, but it is increasingly being accused of ‘crossing the line’ with inflammatory comments about people’s looks.

Hart said when the incident happened she ‘didn’t think it was a big deal because I thought that’s what they were doing.

‘When I found out (its policy is) ‘No body shaming’ is when I posted.’

Influencer Cherry Hart (pictured) was told by a Karen’s Diner waitress that she looked ‘bulimic’

The drama unfolded when Hart and a male friend ordered desert.

She ordered ‘Karen’s Seasonal Waffle Bowl and the Nutty Karen’.

The waitress looked at her disapprovingly and said, ‘You know the dessert is huge, I doubt you’ll eat it.

“You look like you’re bulimic.”

Hart responded with what she called an ‘uncomfortable laugh’.

The waitress took this as confirmation and said, ‘You laughed, so I must be right.’

Commenters were quick to condemn the waitress for ‘going too far’ and offer their support to Hart on her TikTok page.

The unique dining room plays on this stereotype, encouraging diners to bring out their ‘inner Karen’ by ‘complaining till the cows come home’ and demanding to ‘speak to the manager’

“This is completely out of line, I’m so sorry,” said one poster.

Another said ‘Oh Jesus it’s not ok, as someone who suffers from an ED (eating disorder) it’s hard enough for me to eat on a night out so it would make me so upset.’

Some others returned the table to the waitress, with one saying ‘Dear God, if she doesn’t get fired for that.’

What is bulimia? Bulimia nervosa is a serious psychiatric illness characterized by recurrent episodes of binge eating (consumption of abnormally large amounts of food in a short period of time), followed by self-induced vomiting, fasting, over-exercise and/or abuse of laxatives, enemas or diuretics. Source: Eating Disorders Victoria

Another poster said: “It’s strange how they accept others but they should look at themselves.”

Others said they hoped Hart was OK after the meeting, but one person said it makes them want to go to the restaurant.

“I’m going to go to Karen’s Diner and bait them into saying something like that and then cry and say it’s true and make them feel really bad,” they said.

Hart said she posted the video because she ‘ran into some things recently so I thought I’d post my experience.’

She referred to the abusive experiences other people have had at Karen’s Diner stores.

In one case, a father was horrified when staff encouraged his young sons to tell their dad to “f*** off”, while another young woman claimed staff made her cry after mocking her hair color at calling her a “dirty ranga” .

Neil Cummins took his sons London, eight, and Cruz, 10, to Karen’s Diner in World Square in Sydney’s CBD for dinner on Sunday 18 September.

He said he was shocked by the vulgar language of the staff and said they openly swore in front of his young sons and encouraged the boys to give him the finger.

Sir. Cummins told Daily Mail Australia he had booked the restaurant after his sons saw it on TikTok, but he hadn’t been prepared for how ‘full on’ the experience was.

Neil Cummins, a father-of-two in Sydney said he was shocked by the vulgar language used by staff and called on the eatery to implement an age restriction

“I can take a bit, but to be called a miserable d**khead is taking it too far,” he said.

He said one of his sons was told to ‘f**k off’ halfway through his meal and later told to come and get their ‘f***ing dessert’.

Sir. Cummins said he was called an ‘a**hole’ for not leaving a tip and a ‘bad parent’ for bringing his children to the diner in the first place.

He said his eight-year-old became ‘concerned’ after he was encouraged to put his finger up to his father, with the little boy eventually telling the waiter to ‘stop it’.

In a video recorded at their table, Mr Cummins is told to ‘hurry the hell up’ as he tries to order food and asked if he was having trouble reading the menu.

Another woman, who goes by the TikTok username @clanciitalks, said she had been ‘so excited’ to visit Karen’s Diner but a waitress had ‘bullied’ her until she cried

He said he overheard a waiter asking a woman nearby if she thought she should eat the cake brought to her table for her birthday.

Another woman said she had been ‘so excited’ to visit Karen’s Diner but a waitress had made her cry.

“I love role-playing, improvisation, acting, all that, so I was so excited,” she said on TikTok.

‘But it was really awful, it was uncomfortable. They literally bullied me. About my hair. They said some horrible things and they weren’t even creative about it.

She said staff called her a ‘dirty ranga’ and asked for her ‘hair to be fixed’, adding that she hadn’t been spoken to like that since high school.

“It was really triggering, I actually started crying when the waitress was talking to me like that and I asked her to stop and she said no,” she said.

She ended the video by saying she wouldn’t recommend anyone go to the diner unless they wanted to ‘pay to be bullied’.

The restaurant also made headlines after a video of an angry customer yelling at staff made the rounds on TikTok.

The fed-up customer exploded at a waiter at the entrance of a Brisbane eatery after an employee allegedly made fun of his receding hairline.

A fed-up customer has exploded at staff at a Brisbane eatery after an employee allegedly made fun of his receding hairline

Bec Hardgrave, a health coach in Queensland, uploaded the video to TikTok over the weekend with the caption: ‘Get this, they told this guy he had a receding hairline and that’s what he did’.

‘What’s the one thing your damn royal sign says? No body shaming!’ the man is heard shouting as he points to the house rules at the entrance.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Karen’s Diner for comment.