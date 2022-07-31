Karen’s Diner Brisbane footage shows waiter serving family who complained about OnlyFans comment

New images have surfaced after a restaurant known for insulting its guests had to apologize when one of its waiters was accused of going too far.

Karen’s Diner apologized “wholeheartedly” to Stacey Howard and his family after they complained about their service at Westfield Chermside, in Brisbane, last Sunday.

Howard claimed that a waiter called him a “pedophile,” accused him of incest and asked his 14-year-old daughter if she had an OnlyFans account.

OnlyFans is a subscription-based website where people pay money to access a person’s private photos and videos, usually in a sexual way.

The restaurant is known for rude waiters, but admitted the comments were “unforgivable” and said it had launched an investigation.

In a now-deleted TikTok, Mr. Howard’s daughter, Layla, was shocked to laugh when the waiter asked her if she was on OnlyFans.

New footage has surfaced after a restaurant known for insulting its guests had to apologize when one of its waiters was accused of going too far

Karen’s Diner apologized “wholeheartedly” to Stacey Howard and his family after they complained about their service at Westfield Chermside, in Brisbane, last Sunday.

Footage showed the waiter walking up to the table and giving the middle finger before noticing that he was being recorded.

‘What are you doing?’ he said to Layla. “Are you doing it for your OnlyFans?”

He then made a sexual gesture that mimicked masturbation before saying, “So happy?”

Off-camera laughs are heard as the waiter returns a second time to give the middle finger.

Howard said he was disgusted after the waiter made the comment to his 14-year-old daughter.

“My daughter was doing a Facebook Live and this young guy came up and said, ‘Are you on OnlyFans, you’re a pie? – Here’s some content for you’ and he pretended to get off and cum on the table,” he told the courier post.

He said his daughter was concerned after the waiter called her father a “pedophile” and said he “kept it in the family.”

The restaurant is known for its unique service where waiters are intentionally rude and customers are encouraged to talk back with their own insults

“My daughter sat on my lap because she was worried and he said, ‘What are you a pedo? Are you all having sex with each other?’

The furious father said the family got up and left the restaurant feeling incredibly uneasy about the comments.

He claimed that a seven-year-old boy who dined at the restaurant was also called a “c***.”

Mr. Howard’s family later called the restaurant and demanded an apology.

Karen’s Diner may be known for its rude waiters, but the restaurant lists a set of rules on its website that set limits on customers and staff.

“No racism, no sexism, no homophobic comments, no body image comments, no skillful comments, do not touch our staff, and no sexual comments towards staff members,” the website reads.

A spokeswoman for Karen’s Diner apologized “heartily” to the family and told Daily Mail Australia the incident is under investigation.

Karen’s Diner may be known for its rude waiters, but the restaurant lists a set of rules on its website that set limits on customers and staff

A spokeswoman for Karen’s Diner apologized ‘heartily’ to the family and told Daily Mail Australia the incident is under investigation

“This incident has been reported to us directly and we are currently conducting a thorough investigation,” she said.

‘As a location, we want to offer all visitors a pleasant experience. We have strict guidelines for both staff and customers, so we were very disappointed to learn of this incident that happened on Sunday.”

The spokeswoman said the restaurant had a “thorough vetting” and training program for its staff.

“This particular employee’s actions are unforgivable and go against everything we believe in as a brand,” she said.

“We are immediately implementing stricter training protocols to ensure that this never happens again.”