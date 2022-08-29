Karen slammed for installing speedbumps to slow down neighbour

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A mother has been criticized online for her ‘minor’ revenge on a neighbor who she says races past her house every day.

The disgruntled woman, from the US, installed Amazon speed bumps on the private road outside her home in an attempt to slow her neighbor as she drove past.

She called herself “Speedbump Karen” after going viral on TikTok for sharing her complaint with thousands, saying she “overreacted” and the car was “barely speeding.”

Scroll down for video

An American mom has gone viral for installing speed bumps in front of her house to prevent her neighbor from speeding ‘every day’

In the clip, which has been viewed more than 12.5 million times, the mother of two said the driver “drives past her house every day despite being kindly asked to slow down.”

“We have two young children whose safety I am concerned about. I can’t take much more before I take action,” she wrote over videos of the car driving past her house.

The ‘Karen’ took matters into their own hands by ordering three speed bumps from Amazon and installing them along the road.

The ‘Karen’ took matters into her own hands by ordering three speed bumps from Amazon and installing them along the road

Calling herself ‘Speedbump Karen’, the disgruntled women racked up 12.5 million views on her video, with thousands criticizing her ‘close-minded’ behavior

She said the speed bumps slowed the driver’s front foot but thinks they are “a little angry” at the road infills.

‘She drove by this morning. Needless to say they worked, but look how she drives after the last one. She may be a little angry,” the mother wrote over a video of the neighbor negotiating the speed bumps.

Poll Do you think ‘Speedbump Karen’ is exaggerated?

The video drew thousands of comments from viewers who mocked the woman who called her a “little Karen” and claimed the neighbor wasn’t going fast enough to justify installing speed bumps.

“I’ve seen Barbie 4x4s go faster than that,” someone joked.

‘Can you please show the video at normal speed? I think you delayed it by accident,” another added sarcastically.

“Tell me you have too much time without telling me,” laughed a third.

“My pettiness would have smashed into the yard around them,” said a fourth.

The mother hit back at critics who rebuked her for “letting her kids play by the road” and questioned whether she could put speed bumps on the street.

‘No ‘road’… shared right of way. But I’m more concerned that she will lose control and get into my yard,” she said in the comments.

“My neighbors were 100 percent on board because she nearly hit them head-on,” she added.