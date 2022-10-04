Kareem Abdul-Jabbar rips Nets star Kyrie Irving as a 'buffoon' for parroting Alex Jones

NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, a longtime health and social justice advocate, has called out Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving for imitating conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

“Kyrie Irving would be dismissed as a comic buffoon if it weren’t for his influence on young people,” Abdul-Jabbar, 75, wrote on his Facebook page. share pile.

Irving made headlines last season for his refusal to adhere to local workplace vaccine mandates, choosing instead to miss long stretches of the 2021-22 campaign.

The unvaccinated Irving caused a stir last month by posting a 20-year-old clip of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones describing a “new world order” that would unleash viruses to take control of the public.

NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (left), a long-time health and social justice advocate, has sued Nets’ Kyrie Irving (right) for imitating conspiracy theorist Alex Jones

Infowars founder Alex Jones takes the stand to testify at the Alex Jones Sandy Hook defamation lawsuit at the Connecticut Superior Court in Waterbury, Connecticut

In the video, Jones said, “Yeah, there have been corrupt empires. Yes, they manipulate. Yes, there are secret societies. Yes, there have been oligarchies throughout history.

“And yes, today, in 2002, there is a tyrannical organization that calls itself the New World Order… by bringing diseases, viruses and pests at us, we are essentially being pushed into their system.”

The video was titled “Never Forget – Alex Jones Tried To Warn Us.”

“Alex Jones is one of the most despicable people out there and to hang out with him means sharing his stench,” Abdul-Jabbar wrote of the political media figure at the center of several controversies.

Irving’s tweet came as Jones faced several lawsuits over his false claims that the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax. A Texas jury previously awarded $50 million to survivors’ families over Jones’ lies.

On last week’s media day, Irving claimed his desire to be a “voice for the voiceless” cost him a likely nine-figure contract. He said both the Nets and other NBA teams were deterred by his decision not to get vaccinated, despite the league’s lack of mandate.

“I gave up four years, about $100 million, when I decided not to get vaccinated,” he told reporters. ‘That was the decision. It was a contract [and] get vaccinated or don’t get vaccinated and there is a certain amount of uncertainty about your future.’

The 20-year-old video, titled ‘Never Forget – Alex Jones Tried To Warn Us’, hints at a ‘New World Order’ that would ‘drive out plagues’

Abdul-Jabbar, a staunch advocate for COVID vaccines who once boycotted the 1968 U.S. Olympic team for the country’s treatment of African Americans, apparently doesn’t consider Irving to be much of an activist.

“When I look at some of the athletes who have used their status to actually improve society — Colin Kaepernick, LeBron James, Muhammad Ali, Bill Russell, Billie Jean King, Arthur Ashe, and more — it becomes clear how much Irving has damaged the reputation of all athletes. who aspire to be seen as more than dumb jocks,” he wrote.

Abdul-Jabbar specifically challenged Irving to be a better role model by getting vaccinated — something the New Jersey resident has so far refused to do.

“Last October I wrote a piece about Kyrie Irving’s refusal to be vaccinated against COVID-19…and why this reckless choice was destructive to the country and especially the black community, where he would be an influential role model,” wrote Abdul-Jabbar. “The facts have proven that accusation to be true. Irving didn’t care. He continued to promote his antivax sentiments — regardless of the cost in life and health to others — and referred to himself as a “martyr.” No joke.’

Abdul-Jabbar concluded by referencing Irving’s earlier adherence to the theory that the Earth is in fact flat, not spherical.

“Maybe we just left him alone to stew in his own gelatinous ignorance,” the NBA’s all-time leading scorer continued. Rich and famous people get away with saying stupid things all the time because their money isolates them from the consequences. They surround themselves with yes people whose job it is to validate the ideas they have. Yes, sir, mister Irving, the earth has never been so flat.’

Abdul-Jabbar also tweeted a photo of Irving making fun of Boston Celtics fans, along with a caption: “Let’s make sure our kids have the right kind of role models. Kyrie Irving should reconsider his behavior because young people look up to him.”