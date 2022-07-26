Kardashians star Jonathan Cheban makes a new friend in Beverly Hills

Kardashians star Jonathan Cheban was seen leaving the Louis Vuitton store in Beverly Hills Monday night.

The standout reality TV – which has legally changed its name to Foodgod – was seen talking to a blonde woman in a blue dress while holding his cell phone.

This comes after the New Jersey native was spotted dining with his longtime friend Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West at the Polo Club in New York City.

Night shopping: Kardashians star Jonathan Cheban was seen leaving the Louis Vuitton store in Beverly Hills Monday night

Cheban wore an all-black outfit in the 90210.

He modeled a black denim jacket with rips and patches and a white skull on the front.

The jacket paired well with his black coated skinny jeans.

The star – who was regularly seen in Keeping Up With The Kardashians – added sporty-looking sneakers.

Last week he was seen with his friend Kim, whom he met more than 15 years ago when he was working as a publicist and she was a budding reality TV star.

Le look: Cheban wore an all black outfit in the 90210. He modeled a black denim jacket with rips and patches and a white skull on the front

They’ve kept their friendship over the years and he’s now popping up on The Kardashians.

He’s carved a niche for himself as a Foodgod exploring the world’s more exotic foods, such as deep friend pastries and cotton candy cones.

Cheban has amassed a large following on social media that rose to TV fame when he launched Foodgod on the Food Network.

His costars include Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Fat Joe.

A friend: He was also seen talking to a blond woman wearing a blue dress with a gold purse and beige heels

Funny conversation: They both laughed at something they were talking about when the woman was holding a gray floral scarf

This comes months after he was spotted in the same store.

There was an attempted robbery at the Louis Vuitton store in Beverly Hills in broad daylight in April when a man ran out of the luxury store wearing an $8,000 leather jacket.

Cheban walked to the store for shopping just after the 1:30 p.m. incident and spoke exclusively to DailyMail.com.

Several police officers were already on the scene, as two men were reportedly arrested.

“It was crazy, there was so much police here in these huge body armor, and helicopters circling in the sky, it didn’t look like Beverly Hills, it looked like an action movie! This place has changed a lot,” he told DailyMail.com exclusively.

Always on the phone! He was chatting on his cell phone while holding black sunglasses

The attempted robbery was chaos, said one person watching the event unravel.

According to the eyewitness who spoke exclusively to DailyMail.com, the police arrived within four minutes with four SUV police cars and arrested two suspects outside the store.

According to the Los Angeles Times speaking to police, one suspect was caught near the store and the other was detained a block away by private security companies.

Because the suspects used violence, they could be charged with a crime, it added.

“A man tried to flee Louis Vuitton wearing a leather jacket, and security tried to stop him on the stairs, resulting in a physical fight that made a lot of noise and drove shoppers out of the store,” said an onlooker. DailyMail.com.

His Boyfriend: This comes after the New Jersey native was seen having dinner with his longtime friend Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West at the Polo Club in New York City

“The suspect and the guard rolled down the stairs together, screaming and fighting for customers, it was a big scene.

“I thought someone was hurt, but no one seemed to be hurt.”

“When the police arrived, I saw weapons and saw a man being tackled and handcuffed in the street. It was really scary. People are talking about Will Smith punching Chris Rock at the Oscars. I feel sorry for Chris, but this is much worse. This was intense,” said the shopper.

Ceban says he is so aware of the increased crime in big cities that he leaves the bling at home.

‘That’s why I don’t wear fancy watches anymore. I was robbed in New Jersey and my watch was stolen, so I don’t even wear anything nice when I go out,” he added.

Chas in 90210: The Louis Vuitton store in Beverly Hills was robbed in broad daylight in April when a man ran out of the store wearing an $8,000 leather jacket. Cheban walked to the store to shop just after the 1:30 p.m. incident

Nasty streets of BH: Here Cheban is seen talking to a Louis Vuitton store employee after the incident occurred

Street security: Beverly Hills security was also seen talking to Cheban near the store; the city has increased their private security after a spate of crimes in the area, including a Fendi store robbery and a shooting outside Il Pastaio

Cheban refers to the August 2020 robbery in New Jersey, where his $250,000 watch was stolen at gunpoint while he was with his mother. A suspect Victor Rivera was arrested in Miami months later.

Beverly Hills has been hit by a string of crimes in the past year, including a robbery on Fendi and a shooting at the restaurant Il Pastaio over an expensive watch.

“It happens too often now that people don’t even get scared anymore,” an eyewitness outside Louis Vuitton told DailyMail.com.

Cheban was seen outside the store in a black sweat outfit with sneakers and a cap, with black sunglasses on.

He said he was in town for his friend Kim Kardashian’s new Hulu series The Kardashians, which comes out on April 14.