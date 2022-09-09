Kardashian pal Jonathan Cheban gets $65 parking ticket in Beverly Hills

Jonathan Cheban, whose official name is now Foodgod, received a major shock in Beverly Hills on Thursday.

The TV star – who has been on Keeping Up With The Kardashians and the new show The Kardashians – looked angry when he was given a parking ticket for his Alfa Romeo sedan in photos obtained exclusively by DailyMail.

The New Jersey resident walked to his white car, pulled the ticket from the window, then spoke to a parking attendant on the sidewalk.

It is not known whether Foodgod led the woman to tear up his ticket for him. Parking tickets in Beverly Hills usually cost about $65.

The star wore a vintage AC/DC black Beavis & Butthead T-shirt with shorts that were black and yellow.

His Foodgod tattoos were on display.

First he walked to his white Alfa Romeo car at the Maybourne hotel and looked at the ticket.

He didn’t seem happy to have received the ticket.

Then the star ran out into the street to track down the woman who had given him the ticket. The two chatted for a while before he walked away, card still in hand.

Cheban appeared to be in town filming more episodes of The Kardashians with his friends Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner.

He has also worked with Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Scott Disick in the past.

Jonathan has remained close to Kim for the past 15 years.

He’s carved a niche for himself as a Foodgod exploring the world’s more exotic foods, such as deep friend pastries and cotton candy cones.

Cheban has amassed a large following on social media that rose to TV fame when he launched Foodgod on the Food Network.

His costars include Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Fat Joe.

This comes months after he was spotted in the same store.

There was an attempted robbery at the Louis Vuitton store in Beverly Hills in broad daylight in April when a man ran out of the luxury store wearing an $8,000 leather jacket.

Cheban walked to the store for shopping just after the 1:30 p.m. incident and spoke exclusively to DailyMail.com.

Several police officers were already on the scene, as two men were reportedly arrested.

“It was crazy, there was so much police here in these huge body armor, and helicopters circling in the sky, it didn’t look like Beverly Hills, it looked like an action movie! This place has changed a lot,” he told DailyMail.com exclusively.

The attempted robbery was chaos, said one person watching the event unravel.

According to the eyewitness who spoke exclusively to DailyMail.com, the police arrived within four minutes with four SUV police cars and arrested two suspects outside the store.

His Boyfriend: This comes after the New Jersey native was seen having dinner with his longtime friend Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West at The Polo Bar in New York City

According to the Los Angeles Times speaking to police, one suspect was caught near the store and the other was detained a block away by private security companies.

Because the suspects used violence, they could be charged with a crime, it added.

“A man tried to flee Louis Vuitton wearing a leather jacket, and security tried to stop him on the stairs, resulting in a physical fight that made a lot of noise and drove shoppers out of the store,” said an onlooker. DailyMail.com.

“The suspect and the guard rolled down the stairs together, screaming and fighting for customers, it was a big scene.

“I thought someone was hurt, but no one seemed to be hurt.”

“When the police arrived, I saw weapons and saw a man being tackled and handcuffed in the street. It was really scary. People are talking about Will Smith punching Chris Rock at the Oscars. I feel sorry for Chris, but this is much worse. This was intense,” said the shopper.

Ceban says he is so aware of the increased crime in big cities that he leaves the bling at home.

Funny Chat: He was spotted chatting with a female friend in Beverly Hills in July

‘That’s why I don’t wear fancy watches anymore. I was robbed in New Jersey and my watch was stolen, so I don’t even wear anything nice when I go out,” he added.

Cheban refers to the August 2020 robbery in New Jersey, where his $250,000 watch was stolen at gunpoint while he was with his mother. A suspect Victor Rivera was arrested in Miami months later.

Beverly Hills has been hit by a string of crimes in the past year, including a robbery on Fendi and a shooting at the restaurant Il Pastaio over an expensive watch.

“It happens too often now that people don’t even get scared anymore,” an eyewitness outside Louis Vuitton told DailyMail.com.

Cheban was seen outside the store in a black sweat outfit with sneakers and a cap, with black sunglasses on.

He said he was in town for his friend Kim Kardashian’s new Hulu series The Kardashians, which comes out on April 14.