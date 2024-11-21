Karate Kid star Ralph Macchio beams as he receives a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame: ‘It means the world to me’

Ralph Macchio has said that receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame “means the world to me.”

The actor, 63, is best known for his role as Daniel LaRusso in The Karate Kid (1984) and its two sequels. He now reprises the role in the Sony television series Cobra Kai.

Ralph appeared at the Los Angeles ceremony alongside his co-stars William Zabka and Tamlyn Tomita.

He was revealed to star alongside his late Karate Kid co-star Pat Morita, who played the beloved Mr. Miyagi.

During his speech, Ralph said, “To have this star placed right next to my acting partner in that movie, the great Pat Morita, is very meaningful to me, very powerful to me.

‘Our partnership is something I always described as the soulful magic of the Karate Kid movies, and he is still here today blessing all of these stories moving forward. I can feel it here.

William Zabka, who plays Johnny Lawrence in the franchise, dressed in a Karate Kid costume to sign autographs for fans before the ceremony.

He recalled meeting Ralph at the auditions for the original film and saying, “From day one he was a big star and a big talent, but he was Ralph.”

“He was so grounded and so easy to be with… After all these years he hasn’t changed one bit.”

“He kicked his way into our hearts in the 1984 movie and literally went right through my face.

‘How do you measure a friendship and a relationship of four decades? It’s a gift that we can continue doing this together… I love him like a brother.’

Raph was also joined by his wife Phyllis and children Daniel and Julia.

Ralph said, "To have this star placed right next to my acting partner in that film, the great Pat Morita, is very meaningful to me

Ralph’s big break came when he was cast in Francis Ford Coppola’s 1983 film The Outsiders, followed by The Karate Kid the following year.

He has also appeared in films such as My Cousin Vinny and Naked In New York, while he has also had recurring roles on shows such as Ugly Betty and The Deuce.

Ralph has been married to Phyllis Fierro since 1987 and the couple has two children, Daniel and Julia.