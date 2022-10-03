Kara Tointon and fiance Marius Jensen ‘secretly broke up 10 months ago’ – as he’s seen ‘kissing woman’

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Kara Tointon secretly separated from her fiancé Marius Jensen 10 months ago, according to a new report.

The former EastEnders actress, 39, shares children Frey, three, and Helly, 20 months, with Marius, with The sun reporting that the couple went their separate ways after realizing there was “no future for them as a couple.”

Norwegian chiropractor Marius, 37, is said to have ended the relationship and was spotted on Thursday sharing a kiss with an unidentified woman outside a London club in photos obtained by the publication.

End of the road: Kara Tointon, 39, has split from fiance Marius Jensen, 37 – who reportedly kissed a mystery woman this week (pictured in 2018)

A source told the publication: ‘Kara and Marius quietly broke up about 10 months ago’

“There was nothing wrong on either side, and they still care about each other.

“But they came to the conclusion that there was no future for them as a couple.

A source said: ‘There was no mistake on either side, and they both still care about each other. But they came to the conclusion that there was no future for them as a couple’ (picture March)

“They remain friends and are both very committed to co-parenting their two children.”

MailOnline has reached out to a representative of Kara for comment. Marius could not be reached for comment.

Former EastEnders star Kara and Marius went public with their relationship in 2017 after meeting the year before.

Family: The former EastEnders actress, 39, shares children Frey, three, and Helly, 20 months, with Marius

The exes are parents of two children, with Kara welcoming the youngest in the world in January last year.

Former Strictly Come Dancing winner Kara told Hello! magazine a month later: “Our second bundle of joy arrived on Friday, January 8 at 9:46 a.m. weighing 7.25 pounds.

Couldn’t be more excited to kick off 2021 with this incredibly cool little guy joining our family. Thank you to the great team at Chelsea & Westminster Hospital for delivering him safely into the world.”

She confirmed in October 2020 that she was six months pregnant with a baby boy, nearly two years after she and partner Marius welcomed son Frey.

The star said she really wanted a sibling for Frey, telling the publication: “If it happens, it happens, let’s go with the flow.”

Kara and Marius had planned to get married in 2020 on a lawn by a beautiful fjord where his grandfather grew up in Norway.

However, their special day was interrupted due to the pandemic and lockdown.