KANYEWEST LIVE: Elon Musso kicks disgraced rapper of Twitter

LIVE

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Elon Musk suspended rapper Kanye West’s Twitter account on Thursday after he shared a photo of a swastika in a Star of David.

Hours earlier in an interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, West sparked outrage by in which he declared his ‘love’ for Nazis and his admiration for Adolf Hitler.

His appearance on InfoWars and the ensuing tirade on Twitter is the latest in a string of vile anti-Semitic remarks from West that have left his reputation in tatters.

Follow live for updates and reactions to West’s suspension…