KanyeWest is under fire from Elon Musk after he tweeted a picture of a Star of David swastika.

Elon Musk FINALLY chastises Kanye West for tweeting a photo of a swastika in a Star of David as his ‘presidential campaign symbol’: Anti-Semitic rapper reveals his furious text exchange with Twitter owner saying ‘you went too far’

By Keith Griffith for Dailymail.com

published: 05:22, Dec 2, 2022 | Updated: 05:22, Dec 2, 2022

After a day filled with his most offensive outbursts to date, including praising Nazis and Adolf Hitler, Kanye West finally found the limit with new Twitter owner Elon Musk.

Musk, who reinstated West’s Twitter account after taking control of the company last month, imposed another 12-hour ban on the rapper Thursday night.

Musk responded to a tweet in which West shared an image of what appeared to be a Nazi swastika inside a Star of David, a religious symbol in Judaism, indicating that it would be the logo for his proposed 2024 presidential campaign.

“I did my best,” Musk wrote in a tweet after Twitter deleted West’s tweet and suspended his account. “Despite this, he again violated our rule against inciting violence. Account will be suspended.”

Developing story, more to come.

