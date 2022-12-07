Kanye’s Yeezy brand owes California $600,000 in unpaid tax debt

Kanye West owes California $600,000 in taxes and has received three notices about unpaid fees in two years, the documents reveal.

Disgraced rapper West, 45, first received a tax lien notice in July 2021 and another in September 2022 linked to his clothing brand Yeezy.

West, who now goes by Ye, has been candid about his financial stress since 2016 when he opened up about his $53 million debt in 2016.

The former billionaire was also removed from Forbes’ high-status rankings after companies including Adidas cut ties with the rapper over his rampant anti-Semitism.

Kanye West’s Yeezy clothing brand owes California $600,000, documents show

Yeezy’s headquarters are in Calabasas, California (above). He opened his business in the state in 2017

West has received several lien notices since July 2021. A lien refers to a claim that is placed on a person’s asset if they have unpaid debts.

The first lien the clothing brand received was for $13,999, according to Forbes. He sent the second lien in February 2022 for $279,085, and in September he received another for $321,591.

In total, the liens total more than $610,000.

Edward McCaffery, a USC law professor said nbc: ‘Multiple California tax liens, totaling $600,000, that’s certainly a sign of extreme incompetence or extreme cash problems.

“It’s a kind of amber alert for the financial health of the company.”

The controversial rapper’s financial debt appears to have landed him in trouble with the IRS.

West told podcaster Tim Pool on Nov. 28 that the IRS placed a $75 million hold on four of his bank accounts. He also said that he owed $50 million in taxes.

“Ok, so they froze, they put a $75 million hold on four of my accounts,” West told Pool. ‘And then they said you owe a lot of taxes. It took me about six hours to figure out how much ‘a lot’ was. They said, well, about $50 million.

West told podcaster Tim Pool last week that four of his accounts were frozen by the IRS because he owes $75 million.

West has a history of not paying his taxes.

The singer admitted on The Late Late Show with James Corden that he was $35 million in debt in 2018. But he said that in 2019 he got a $68 million tax return.

“Last year I made $115 million and still ended up $35 million in debt,” he previously explained. ‘This year I looked up and I just got $68 million back in my taxes.

In 2016, the rapper shocked his fans after telling them he was $53 million in debt.

He announced his debt on Twitter and asked for prayers. West wrote at the time: ‘I am writing this to you, my brothers, when I am still in personal debt of $53 million… Please pray that we will overcome… This is my true heart…’

In 2015, West also admitted that he went into $16 million in debt when he tried to get his Yeezy clothing line off the ground.

Lots to say: Kanye West continued his Twitter rant on Saturday, admitting he’s $53 million in debt in 2016

West was married to Kim Kardashian when he first announced his debt in 2016. Seen in 2019

West signed his lucrative deal with the Adidas brand in 2015 and was set to continue through 2026 (pictured in 2019)

German Sporting Goods ended its association with Kanye West after publishing a statement calling his comments “unacceptable, hateful and dangerous.”

West was previously diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2018 after being hospitalized in 2016 for a psychiatric emergency.

He has been at the center of controversy in recent months amid a backlash against his recent anti-Semitic comments.

In October, West wrote an anti-Semitic tweet declaring he would do “death with 3 on the JEWISH PEOPLE.”

The tweet, along with his other recent comments, dealt a blow to his multi-billion dollar fortune, especially as major brands including Foot Locker and Adidas decided to pull the Yeezy collection off their shelves.

The rapper had a $1.5 billion contract with Adidas and earned $191 million in royalties in 2020 alone.

West previously claimed he lost $2 billion in a single day when companies continued to cut ties with him in October.

Speaking of the backlash, West insisted at the time that “money is not who I am,” while penning a “love letter” to Hollywood super-agent Ari Emanuel, who had called for all major brands to drop West. .

In a post titled ‘LOVE DISCUSSION,’ he wrote: ‘Ari Emanuel, I lost 2 billion dollars in one day and I’m still alive. This is a love speech. I still love you. God still loves you. Money is not who I am. People are who I am.’

West claimed in October that he lost $2 billion in a single day as companies continued to cut ties with the rapper following his anti-Semitic comments (pictured in May)