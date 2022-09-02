Kanye West’s rants over the years: From targeting Bill Cosby to feuds with Pete Davidson

Kanye West has become as famed for his long-winded rants as he has for his rap music, having become embroiled in multiple controversies.

Over the years, the Atlanta-born singer, 45, has embarked on several tirades with targets including his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, her ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson, mamager Kris Jenner, former friend Kid Cudi and many others.

Here MailOnline looks at the most notable tirades that the Stronger rapper has entered into…

2 September, 2022: Kanye West claims Kim Kardashian makes all the decisions about their children because she is ‘half-white’ and says a porn addiction ‘destroyed his family’

Kanye broadcast his co-parenting struggles with Kim Kardashian as he shared a slew of personal text messages between them on Instagram before revealing he has an addiction to pornography in September 2022.

The rapper revealed his addiction destroyed his family and claimed that Kim gets to make decisions on their children’s schooling because she is ‘half-white’ and saluted his fellow Kardashian ‘sperm donors’ in the family’s partners Scott Disick, Travis Scott and Tristan Thompson.

In one of the messages, which have since been deleted, Kanye blasted Kim’s choice of school for their four children North, nine, Chicago, four, Saint, six, and Psalm, three.

The children are attending a private preschool through 12th grade prep school in Los Angeles. However, the rapper revealed that he wants his children to attend the school he founded, Donda Academy.

Kanye first announced he was starting a school in October 2021. The private Christian academy, named after the rapper’s late mother Donda West, is also in the Los Angeles area, and has been billed as a faith and project-based school where ‘students grow in their faith and community through daily all-school worship and celebration at Sunday Service’.

1 September, 2022: Kanye West creates another fake newspaper front page to announce the ‘death’ of Adidas CEO Kasper Rorstad

Kanye West posted and deleted a fake New York Times newspaper that falsely claimed Adidas CEO Kasper Rørsted had ‘died’ at 60 in September 2021.

The rapper wrote the caption: ‘I’m not here to be liked I’d you don’t like it leave’ [sic], he said.

Just weeks prior, Kanye blasted Kasper for ‘blatant copying’ of his Yeezy slides after Adidas unveiled their Adilette slides.

Last week it was revealed that Kasper is leaving Adidas in 2023, after working with the brand since 2016.

8 August 2022: Kanye West mocks Pete Davidson after he split from Kim Kardashian

Kanye came under fire for mocking up a fake New York Times newspaper front page announcing Pete Davidson’s ‘death’, two days after the SNL star split from Kanye’s ex-wife Kim in August.

Kanye only had one post on his Instagram grid at the time which read: ‘Skete Davidson dead at age 28,’ – a celebration of Pete’s dead relationship status with Kim rather than Pete’s life status. [Kanye nicknames Pete Skete].

The newspaper has Monday’s date and also a tagline which reads: Kid Cudi meant to play funeral but fearful of bottle throwers.’

This is in reference to Kid Cudi, 38, cutting his headline set at Rolling Loud short on July 22 due to people throwing bottles at him. He filled in for Kanye at the last minute but then Kanye turned up later anyway and performed.

While some fans were amused by the post, namely the Kid Cudi reference, others called Kanye out for the inappropriate nature.

They wrote in the comments: ‘Take this down god. you’re free to rise above. love you.’

14 March 2022: Kanye West launches into another rant as he posts screenshots from Pete Davidson row

Pete Davidson addressed Kanye’s social media attacks aimed at himself and his girlfriend Kim Kardashian in a text message exchange shared to comedian Dave Sirus’ account in March.

The former SNL star, who has used Dave’s account in the past demanded Kanye take his public battle somewhere else and meet him ‘face to face’ instead of airing dirty laundry online.

Pete began the text exchange referring to his disparaging nickname Skete before sharing that he was actually in bed with Kanye’s estranged wife Kim as he shared a thumb’s up selfie showing off his arsenal of tattoos while casually laying down.

‘Yo it’s Skete, Can you please take a second and calm down. It’s 8am and it don’t gotta be like this,’ Davidson wrote.

‘Kim is literally the best mother I’ve ever met. What she does for those kids is amazing and you are so f***ing lucky that she’s your kids mom.’

He added: ‘I’ve decided I’m not gonna let you treat us this way anymore and I’m done being quiet. Grow the f*** up.’

Kanye quickly came back with: ‘Oh you using profanity, Where are you right now?’

Davidson didn’t miss a beat as he texted West: ‘In bed with your wife.’

Trying to throw mental health issues around as if he didn’t struggle with his own, Kanye wrote: ‘Happy to see you’re out the hospital and rehab.’

‘What you are doing to your family is dangerous and going to scar them for life,’ Pete told Kanye. ‘Please handle these matters privately bro I beg you’

The comedian fought fire with fire as he responded: ‘Same here. It’s wonders what those places do when you go get help. You should try it.

He added: ‘I’m in La for the day if you wanna stop being a little internet b**** boy and talk.’

‘You don’t scare me bro. Your actions are so p**** and embarrassing. It’s so sad to watch you ruin your legacy on the daily.’

Kanye wrote back: ‘You’re more than welcome to come to Sunday Service.’

‘Why don’t we meet after Sunday service and saints game … I’ll be at the BHH we can have food and talk it out in my room. Privately one on one. Man to man,’ Davidson wrote.

‘What you are doing to your family is dangerous and going to scar them for life. Please handle these matters privately bro I beg you.’

West’s mind was one-tracked back to his gospel series and he wrote: ‘You wanna see me, Come to Sunday Service.’

‘This isn’t public dude. I’m not here for pictures and press. Which is obviously all you care about,’ Pete continued. ‘My offer stands. I wish you’d man up for once in your life.’

13 February 2022: Kanye West calls Pete Davidson a d***head

Kanye ‘Ye’ West launched a blistering social media attack on Pete Davidson in March as he called the ex-SNL star a ‘d***head’ as shared a screengrab of his private text to him.

The rapper also vowed that Davidson would never meet the children West shares with Kim Kardashian, despite the fact the SNL star had been in a relationship with Kardashian since October.

In another shock attack, West dredged up entirely unfounded rumours that Davidson once engaged in revenge porn by sharing intimate photos of himself and ex-fiancée Ariana Grande to rapper Mac Miller.

West shared a screenshot of the text he sent Davidson that read’…you as a man I’d never get in the way of your children. That’s a promise. How you guys go about raising your kids is your business and not mine. I do hope [some] day I can meet them and we can all be friends.’

West – who suffers from bipolar disorder – shared a pantsless snap of Pete with his friend Machine Gun Kelly captioned: ‘No you will never meet my children.’

He also shared a screengrab of an internet rumour that claimed Ariana Grande sent photos of the pair to her ex Mac Miller before his 2018 death. West captioned the shot: ‘no comment’.

The separated father-of-four also seemed outraged that Davidson – who’s in the process of lasering off all 100 of his tattoos – once had his ‘hero’ Hillary Clinton inked on his calf.

5 February 2022: Kanye West admits he’s furious that his daughter North has a TikTok account

Kim and Kanye were embroiled in a bitter war of words all over social media in February as they came to blows arguing about Kim putting their daughter North on TikTok ‘against his will.’

Kris Jenner and the other members of the Kardashian family are in full support of Kim and source told US Weekly, ‘The other Kardashians are [supporting Kim] — they’re all there for each other.

The row started as the rapper shared a picture of North, eight, on Instagram asking in the caption, ‘Since this is my first divorce I need to know what should I do about my daughter being put on TikTok against my will?’

Hours later, Kim hit back on her Instagram slamming Kanye’s ‘constant attacks’ on her, accusing him of causing their family ‘pain’ in a lengthy statement, where she referred to herself as the ‘main caregiver.’

Kanye then responded again, screenshotting Kim’s statement and posting another response saying: ‘What do you mean by main provider ? America saw you try to kidnap my daughter on her birthday by not providing the address.’

‘You put security on me inside of the house to play with my son then accused me of stealing I had to take a drug test after Chicago’s party cause you accused me of being on drugs. Tracy Romulus stop manipulating Kim to be this way.’

15 January 2022: Kanye West claims that he was ‘not allowed to know’ the location of his daughter Chicago’s birthday

Kanye West claimed he was not ‘allowed to know’ the location of his daughter Chicago’s fourth birthday party in a video he recorded in January 2022.

West – who shares Chicago and three other children with wife Kim – made the allegations as he drove around town, seemingly in search of the party.

However, in video posted to Atiana de la Hoya’s Instagram account, Kanye could be seen attending the party

‘I’m just wishing my daughter a public happy birthday. I wasn’t allowed to know where her party was,’ Kanye said in the video. ‘There’s nothing legal that saying that this is the kind of games that’s being played, it’s the kind of thing that really has affected my health for the longest and I’m just not playing, I’m taking control of my narrative this year.

‘I was supposed to be in Miami recording my album. My whole schedule is all based around on me being able to take my kids to school, me being there for them, making sure that I’m in their life, that’s the whole point, I have the money they take so many fathers just throughout America, they’ve been taking the fathers out of homes purposely so I’m speaking up, I’m using my voice to say, “This ain’t going to keep happening, this narrative and that… happened.”

‘It’s a lot of people that’s not in a position where they ain’t got no voice when people be playing games like this, baby mamas be playing games, the grandmas will be playing games like this, and it’s like as y’all know, that ain’t going to play like that with me.’

23 July 2020: Kanye West calls Kris Jenner ‘Kris Jong-Un’ while claiming that the momager is a white supremacist

In a Twitter rant, Kanye referred to his former mother-in-law Kris Jenner as ‘Kris Jong-Un’ while also suggesting that the momager is a ‘white supremacist’.

The diatribe continued saying that then-wife Kim Kardashian was ‘out of line’ to meet Meek Mill to talk about ‘prison reform’.

He claimed that the pair had been trying to get him taking into the involutnary custody of a mental health professional and also that they wanted two doctors to monitor him.

19 July 2020: Tearful Kanye West breaks down during wide-ranging rant about abortion and the Presidency during 2020 election campaign event

Kanye West ranted during unscripted remarks as he launched his ill-fated campaign to reveal that he and Kim Kardashian considered abortion when she fell pregnant with their first child North.

Two weeks after announcing his unlikely bid for president, Kanye West held his first campaign event in South Carolina, wearing a bullet-proof vest and with 2020 shaved into his hair.

He focused frequently on the topic of abortion, saying that in 2013 Kim ‘had the pills in her hand’ to have an abortion before he was inspired by God to have the child.

‘I don’t give a f*** if I win the presidency or not,’ he declared.

‘There are homeless people in front of the Gucci store. I care about these things. And I am in service of God.’

11 October 2018: Kanye West calls himself a ‘crazy motherf***er’ in long diatribe while visiting Donald Trump in a red MAGA hat

Kanye West went on an extended rant in the Oval Office on Thursday at the beginning of a working lunch with Donald Trump, where he dropped the F bomb, talked about his Bipolar Disorder diagnosis, pounded on the Resolute Desk and gave the president a hug.

West said that he has come to understand that ‘bravery helps you beat this game called life’ and that he was misdiagnosed with a mental health disease when he was really just sleep deprived in a 10-minute speech, followed by nearly 10 minutes of questions, in which he labeled himself a ‘crazy motherf***er’ and called the amendment that ended slavery a ‘trap door’ and said it should be abolished.

He also joked about running for president in 2024 and said that Trump ‘is on his hero’s journey’ in the astounding remarks that seemed to amuse the former reality TV show hosting president, who told him: ‘That was pretty impressive.’

West showed up to the meeting that the White House opened up to reporters at the last minute wearing a “Make America Great Again” ball cap.

‘They tried to scare me to not wear this hat, my own friends, but this hat it gives me, it gives me power,’ West asserted. ‘You know, my dad and my mom separated, so I didn’t have a lot of male energy in my home. And also, I’m married to a family that, you know – not a lot of male energy going on. It’s beautiful though,’ he said, breaking into nervous laughter as he spoke about his wife Kim Kardashian West and her family.

The rapper said that he loves Hillary Clinton but the slogan ‘I’m with her’ didn’t empower him to be the kind of man or father he felt his son deserved.

‘I love Hillary. I love everyone, right? But the campaign “I’m with her” just didn’t make me feel, as a guy that didn’t get to see my dad all the time, like a guy that could play catch with his son,’ he said. ‘It was something about, when I put this hat on, it made me feel like Superman. That’s my favorite super hero.’

He said the hat is like a Superman cape and said that Trump made him a billionaire.

30 September 2018: Kanye West calls for the abolition of the 13th Amendment which outlawed slavery in the US

Kanye West has once again kicked up controversy on Twitter with a string of bizarre tweets in which he called the 13th Amendment ‘slavery in disguise’.

Fresh off his appearance on Saturday Night Live, the rapper wrote midday the next day: ‘the 13th Amendment is slavery in disguise meaning it never ended We are the solution that heals.’

Minutes later he clarified the statement, tweeting: ‘not abolish but. let’s amend the 13th amendment We apply everyone’s opinions to our platform.’

The tweets have left fans scratching their heads as they attempt to comprehend what exactly West is saying about the constitutional amendment, which outlawed slavery back in 1865.

Technically, abolishing that amendment would allow states to enslave people again.

A couple of hours earlier the artist had posted a selfie on Instagram and Twitter wearing the same Make America Great Again hat that was met with boos during his SNL performance the night before.

In the caption he wrote: ‘this represents good and America becoming whole again. We will no longer outsource to other countries. We build factories here in America and create jobs. We will provide jobs for all who are free from prisons as we abolish the 13th Amendment. Message sent with love.’

29 September 2018: Kanye West unleashes political speech in favour of Donald Trump while appearing on SNL

Kanye delivered on off-air speech on the Saturday Night Live stage in support of President Donald Trump om September 2018.

In Kanye’s speech, he said that Democrats had broken up black families with welfare

Kanye had claimed during his speech that he had been ‘bullied’ behind the scenes by people who did not want him to wear his red MAGA hat onstage.

9 February 2016: Kanye West insists that Bill Cosby is innocent

Kanye caused a stir in February 2016 by declaring that ‘ Bill Cosby is innocent’ just two days before the release of his new album.

However the curious tweet – put up on Tuesday night as part of a series of questionable posts – may just work against the 38-year-old rapper.

Within an hour, the tweet – ‘BILL COSBY INNOCENT !!!!!!!!’ – received 23,000 likes and over 21,000 re-tweets, however many of the responses slammed West as inappropriate and ill-founded.

Leading the charge against the singer was comedian Sarah Silverman, who wrote online: ‘Kanye!! You can’t be for real. FIFTY WOMEN. With nothing to gain thanks to a statute of limitations ON RAPE. Oy.’