Kanye West’s new fling Juliana Nalu showcases her incredible figure in sizzling new FAE campaign

Kanye West, 45, and model Juliana Nalu appeared to confirm their romance during a movie date in LA on Monday after a string of outings together.

Meanwhile, Juliana’s modeling career has taken off, and the stunning Brazilian-born beauty launched a campaign with swimwear brand FAE.

The 24-year-old stately stunner smoldered in a variety of tiny bikinis for the Australian brand’s 2023 summer campaign.

Juliana showed off her incredible figure, including her toned abs and pert derriere in the sassy swimsuit.

The South American stunner stunned in a high-cut bikini with a sassy thong, paired with a matching strapless top as she posed on a patio next to a body of water.

The model also wore cream high heels for the shoot.

Juliana also wore a black bikini and gingham number, adding a green mini skirt.

Strike a pose: she wore gold earrings to match the look

Kanye West, 45, has been seen several times with model Juliana.

The rapper and the model were seen together in a Beverly Hills hotel on Thursday and had dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica on Saturday night.

The duo were also spotted together in a clothing warehouse.

On Monday, they went to the movies together, with Juliana holding on to Kanye’s arm as they left.

Another one: Juliana wore a sassy black bikini with a patterned thong on each side

Unbelievable: the beauty also posed in a black bikini

Fit: She showed off her Brazilian-born beauty

Sandy beaches: Juliana was stunned in a new photo from the campaign

Juliana is a 24-year-old model who was born and raised in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Juliana did an interview with Latina Magazinewhere she spoke about her upbringing and career aspirations.

The 24-year-old revealed that she grew up in northern Rio de Janeiro with her mother and brother; when she was six, she told her mother that she wanted to be a model.

They then lived in the favela Complexo do Chapadao.

At the age of 18, Juliana was selected to be part of L’Oréal Paris Brazil’s campaign; after she set up a modeling agency.

Juliana continued to model and expanded her resume into acting as well; at age 19 she traveled to LA and landed a contract with Elite Models.

Two weeks ago, Juliana celebrated her first fashion week, the opening for the 6PM Season brand.

To date? Kanye West, 45, has been seen multiple times with model Juliana; seen in 2020

Juliana seems to have gotten to know him through his Yeezy brand; she shared a photo of herself on Sunday rocking the Yeezy sunglasses and a Gap by Yeezy shirt, adding the caption, “YZY SHDZ.”

The model also posted a video last week showing off her outfit set to music by Kanye West; she had his song I Wonder, from his 2007 album Graduation.

Kanye also recently posted that she wore his sunglasses on his stories.

Model: She wore a baseball cap that simply said “2024” – matching Kanye’s baseball cap – seemingly referring to the 2024 election; she posted an Instagram story with her hat off on Monday

Hair: Kanye also recently featured her with his sunglasses on his stories

The sighting with Juliana comes four months after his split from Kim Kardashian clone Chaney Jones, an Instagram model, 25.

They were linked in January after he split from actress Julia Fox; he was also associated with Irina Shayk last fall.

Kanye and ex-wife Kim split in 2021; Kim filed for divorce in February of that year after seven years of marriage.

Kim shares four children North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three, with Kanye.

In March, an LA judge ruled that Kim is legally single in arranging child custody.

Over the weekend, Kanye, aka Ye, came under fire for his recent anti-Semitic tweet against the Jewish community.

The backlash from A-listers came when both Twitter and Instagram received massive criticism for their apparent reluctance to remove anti-Semitic comments from the site.

West was banned from posting to his Twitter account after the shocking threats — just hours after being restricted from Instagram.