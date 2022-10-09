Kanye West’s kids Chicago and Psalm sing his song True Love about custody drama with Kim Kardashian

Kardashians producer star Kim Kardashian shared a video on Sunday of her two youngest children singing their controversial father Kanye ‘Ye’ West’s song True Love as they sat in the backseat of the family SUV.

The clip kicked off with the couple formerly known as Kimye’s three-year-old son Psalm Ye West, who was on the leash: ‘True love don’t complicate me!’

Chicago Noel West interrupted her little brother to correct him on the lyrics to the opening track of the 45-year-old rapper-designer’s 11th studio album Donda 2, which was released on February 23.

Thinking about their father: Kardashians producer-star Kim Kardashian shared a video on Sunday of her two youngest children singing their controversial father Kanye ‘Ye’ West’s song True Love as they sat in the backseat in the family SUV.

“No, Psalmy, it’s not, ‘Don’t complicate me,'” the curly-haired four-year-old noted.

It’s: “True love shouldn’t be so complicated / I thought I’d die in your arms / I thought I’d die in your arms / True love shouldn’t be so complicated / I thought I’d die in your arms would die / I thought I would die in you-.”‘

Little Psalm then tried to sing True Love – which reached number 22 on the US Billboard Hot 100 – a second time before bursting into giggles.

In the track with XXXTentacion, Ye criticized the parenting of his 41-year-old estranged wife and rapped about their tense 80/20 custody arrangement, repeating, “Daddy’s not gone.”

The clip kicked off with the couple formerly known as Kimye’s three-year-old son Psalm Ye West, who was on the leash: ‘True love don’t complicate me!’

‘No, Psalmie!’ Chicago Noel West then interrupted her little brother to correct him on the lyrics to the opening track of the 45-year-old rapper-designer’s 11th studio album Donda 2, which was released on February 23.

The curly-haired four-year-old remarked. “It’s not, ‘Don’t complicate me.’ It’s: “True love shouldn’t be so complicated / I thought I’d die in your arms / I thought I’d die in you -“

But Kim — who has 445.3 million social media followers — didn’t seem to mind the song choice, gushing, “OMG, they’re just sooooo cute I had to share!”

Kardashian’s Instagram post received glowing responses from her younger sister Khloé and KKW Brands CMO Tracy Romulus, as well as friends Jonathan ‘Foodgod’ Cheban, La La Anthony, Winnie Harlow and Adrienne Bailon Houghton.

Later that same day, the CEO of SKIMS/SKKN took their six-year-old son Saint West to the Los Angeles Rams game with her niece Natalie Zettel and another tyke.

Kim — who brought her $2,700 Balenciaga bag — enjoyed the expansive view from their VIP box seats and cheered on the Super Bowl LVI champions, who played the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

Cute: Little Psalm then tried to sing True Love – which reached number 22 on the US Billboard Hot 100 – a second time before bursting into giggles

In the track with XXXTentacion, Ye criticized the upbringing of his 41-year-old estranged wife and rapped about their tense 80/20 custody arrangement, repeating, “Daddy’s not gone.”

‘OMG they are just sooooo cute I had to share!’ But Kim – with 445.3 million followers on social media – didn’t seem to mind the choice of song and neither did her famous friends

While enjoying the football game, little Saint was donated an LA Rams cap and No. 5 jersey in honor of cornerback Jalen Lattrel Ramsey.

Kardashian and West — who are also parents to nine-year-old daughter North — were declared legally unmarried on March 2, but he would prefer their children attend his Donda Academy rather than Sierra Canyon.

“So at this point we’ve come to a compromise, but I’m not done yet, because I’m not compromising,” the 24-time Grammy winner said in Tucker Carlson Tonight last Friday.

Family fun! Later that same day, Kardashian took their six-year-old son Saint West to the Los Angeles Rams game with her cousin Natalie Zettel and another tyke.

Go Ram! The SKIMS/SKKN CEO — who brought her a $2,700 Balenciaga bag — enjoyed the expansive view from their VIP box seats and cheered the Super Bowl LVI champions as the Dallas Cowboys played at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood

Decked out: While enjoying the football game, little Saint was donated an LA Rams cap and No. 5 jersey in honor of cornerback Jalen Lattrel Ramsey

“But we’ve come to a compromise where my kids go to my school after school, and they learn choir. I sat there with my son [Psalm]and he come, and he said, “Why must I sing? I don’t even go to your school.”

So imagine a 16-year-old version of that man, or the 26-year-old version of that man, where the father has no say in what the kids watch, what the kids wear, what the kids eat, or who the kids eat with. handle children.’

Ye – who suffers from bipolar disorder – has faced a huge backlash after debuting a ‘White Lives Matter’ shirt at his Yeezy SZN 9 presentation at Paris Fashion Week last Monday.

2020 Family Portrait: Kardashian and West — who are also parents to nine-year-old daughter North — were declared legally unmarried on March 2, but he would rather their children attend his Donda Academy rather than Sierra Canyon

The 24-time Grammy winner said on Friday in Tucker Carlson Tonight: ‘So now we’ve come to a compromise, but I’m not done yet, because I’m not compromising’

Ye continued, “But we’ve come to a compromise where my kids go to my school after school, and they learn choir. I sat there with my son [Psalm]and he came, and he said, “Why do I have to sing? I don’t even go to your school”