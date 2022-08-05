Kanye West’s FOURTH divorce lawyer withdraws from his case

Kanye West’s fourth divorce attorney has officially withdrawn from his case.

Samantha Spector was relieved as his counsel on Friday, according to: TMZ.

Spector filed a request to be removed from the case several months ago, citing an irreconcilable breakup with the rapper as the reason.

Seeking New Legal Representation: Kanye West’s Fourth Divorce Attorney Has Officially Quit

Kanye and his ex-wife Kim Kardashian had a trial conference on Friday and Spector was set to officially retire next week, but the judge approved it today.

According to TMZ, the judge told the court that Kanye needed to take action and file his financial statements to resolve lingering issues or the case would go to trial in December.

“If Kanye is terrifying everyone,” writes TMZ, “Kim will most likely get what she wants when the case goes to trial in December.”

When it was reported in May that Spector had filed her papers, The blast reported that a Pennsylvania attorney who was not a divorce attorney would represent Kanye in his divorce from Kim in the meantime.

Spector, who previously featured celebs like Amber Heard and Dr. Dre’s ex-wife Nicole Young was hired by West earlier this year amid his bitter breakup with the reality star (Spector pictured)

Spector, who previously featured celebs like Amber Heard and the ex-wife of Dr. Dre, Nicole Young, was hired by West earlier this year amid his acrimonious split with the reality star.

Telling Spector, West has had four attorneys in the case, Page six reported. Prior to Spector, West fired attorney Chris Melcher from his duties in the case, TMZ reported in March.

Insiders told the outlet at the time that West had been indecisive in his dealings with Melcher, sometimes seeking a settlement and sometimes seeking a lawsuit against her.

‘They’re very polite’: The duo had a contentious co-parenting relationship not too long ago, but these days they’re reportedly in a much better place

At the time of West’s transfer from Melcher to Spector, Kardashian’s attorney Laura Wasser said West had “strategically” switched attorneys in an effort to slow down the legal process in the split. Mirror reported.

Kardashian filed for divorce in February 2021 after being married for more than six years. She has been dating comedian Pete Davidson, 28, since last fall.

The duo, who share daughters North, nine, Chicago, four, and sons Saint, six, and Psalm, three, had a controversial co-parenting relationship not too long ago, but today they’re reportedly in a much better place.

‘Kim and Kanye have been co-parenting really well lately,’ a source told Us Weekly in a story published Thursday. “They are very polite to each other now, there are no problems. They both treat each other with mutual respect.’