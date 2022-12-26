Kanye West’s ex-girlfriend, 45, Juliana Nalu, 24, flaunts assets in a micro bikini in Rio de Janeiro

Advertisement

Kanye West’s ex-girlfriend Juliana Nalu spent Christmas vacation on the beach in Rio de Janeiro.

The 24-year-old model donned a revealing black bikini as she celebrated the holidays at the beach with her pup Rio, named after her hometown in Brazil.

Earlier this month, the model reportedly parted ways with the controversial rapper, 45, after just two short months of dating.

Back home: Juliana Nalu, 24, spent Christmas vacation on the beach in her hometown, Rio de Janeiro.

Beach vacation: The model donned a revealing black bikini while spending Christmas on the beach with her pup Rio, named after her hometown in Brazil

Her look: During her beach outing, she wore a triangle tank top with panties tied over her hips and a last name necklace.

During her beach outing, she wore a triangle sleeveless top with panties tied over her hips.

As accessories, she donned a necklace with her last name Nalu in gold and a ring on her middle finger.

Her beach look was styled with waist-length braids and blonde highlights.

Beach Day: Her beach look was styled with waist-length braids and blonde highlights.

Mom dog: as she walked along the shore and into the water, she carried her puppy on her shoulder

Later, she tied up her hair and donned a pair of large-framed sunglasses.

As she strolled along the shore and splashed in the water, she carried her cub on her shoulder.

She was also seen chatting amicably with people on the crowded beach.

Short fling: Earlier this month, the model reportedly split from controversial rapper Kanye West, 45, after just two months of dating

On December 5, the model shared on social media that she was single after dating Kanye West, Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband and father of her children, for two months.

When asked by a fan how she could date an anti-Semite, she replied: “I’m single.” Thank you for worry’.

The former couple were first rumored to be romantically involved after they were spotted out and about in New York City in October earlier this year.

Applauding: When asked by a fan how she could date an anti-Semite, she replied: “I’m single.” Thank you for worry’

The last time Nalu was seen with the musician surrounded by controversy was in November.

West previously dated a number of women, including Julia Fox and Chaney Jones, after Kardashian filed for divorce in February 2021, citing irreconcilable differences.

West and Kardashian reached a divorce agreement at the end of November of this year.

The former couple shares and fathers four children together: North, nine, Saint, seven, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three.

We move on: The last time Nalu was seen with the musician surrounded by controversy was in November