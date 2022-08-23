Kanye West will NOT face charges for allegedly PUNCHING a fan asking for his autograph at LA hotel

Kanye West is not charged with beating a fan who asked for his autograph outside a Los Angeles hotel in January.

While the 45-year-old performer was under investigation for criminal activity, the Los Angeles Attorney General released a statement TMZ on Tuesday showing that there was simply not enough evidence.

It read: “After a thorough and careful review of all evidence, our office is refusing to file on the basis of a reasonable chance of conviction.”

Moving on: Kanye West (seen in LA in November) won’t be charged with allegedly punching a fan who asked for his autograph outside a Los Angeles hotel in January, according to TMZ on Tuesday

The case was investigated as a felony battery, which carries a maximum penalty of six months in prison.

In January, Kanye allegedly got into an argument with the fan around 3 a.m. outside the Soho Warehouse, a members-only club, in downtown Los Angeles. FOX 11 reported.

In a video obtained by TMZ an enraged West can be heard yelling ‘get away from me!’ to a woman who seems to calm him down.’

You can hear the woman in the video saying to West, “I’m your family.” She is seen as his cousin.

‘No reasonable chance of conviction’: The 45-year-old performer (seen in December 2018) was under investigation for criminal charges. enough evidence

Kanye and then-girlfriend Julia Fox (pictured) were seen earlier in the evening on January 13 at the Delilah nightclub in West Hollywood prior to the alleged altercation with a fan that took place outside the Soho Warehouse in Los Angeles around 3 a.m.

Trying to calm him down, she says, “Give me your hand,” to which an angry West responds, “No, get away from me! No hands, no hands.’

The woman then adds, “I am your family. Give me your hand.’

West then hears her say, “You should have talked to her!”

However, it is unclear who the rapper is talking about.

Footage shows the autograph hunter lying on the sidewalk. TMZ reports that West reportedly punched him twice, first in the neck and then in the head.

According to reports, the fan approached West, who was sitting in his SUV outside the club, and asked for his autograph, which reportedly sparked a heated exchange.

The argument then turned physical and West is said to have punched the fan and knocked him to the floor.

West was not on the scene when authorities arrived, FOX 11 reported.

A fan is said to have been punched by West outside the Soho Warehouse (pictured), a members-only club, in downtown Los Angeles

Pictured: The man in the middle is believed to be the autograph hunter who allegedly punched Kanye

A video obtained by TMZ which was allegedly taken by a bystander around the same time of the incident, shows an apparently enraged West.

He is heard shouting, ‘Did you say that or not? Did you say all that or not? Because that’s exactly what happened.’

No arrests have been made and the LAPD is investigating the matter, a police spokesperson confirmed.

Earlier in the evening, West had been to Delilah in West Hollywood with girlfriend Julia Fox for a star-studded dinner date after spending the evening with Madonna and Floyd Mayweather.

Kanye West was signing autographs on Jan. 10, just days before he reportedly punched a fan for asking for an autograph at Soho Warehouse in Los Angeles early Thursday.

The group appeared elated after Diana Ross’ son Evan Ross shared video footage of them on Instagram.

While it was previously reported that West’s new romance has come under the skin of his estranged wife Kim Kardashian, sources have claimed she’s happy to see the Donda performer smiling again.

West, who is no stranger to controversy, has had his share of outbursts over the years.

At the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards, he stormed onto the stage during Taylor Swift’s acceptance speech for Best Female Video, an award he believes should have gone to Beyoncé.

In 2018, West spoke out in support of former President Donald Trump. He wore a Make America Great Again hat to the Oval Office, gave a sweeping speech to Trump and reporters, declaring that Trump is “on his hero’s journey” and telling him he loved him.

But in 2020, West announced he was no longer supporting Trump when he launched his own presidential bid.

“I’m taking off the red hat with this interview,” he told Forbes, though it’s unclear whether Trump’s handling of the pandemic — which Kayne called “one big mess” — could also have been a reason.

Night out: Earlier that evening, Kanye West and Julia Fox (left) celebrated in LA hotspot Delilah with stars Madonna, (center) and Floyd Mayweather, (right)

He also said it was wrong to assume that black people will always vote for Democrats. “Saying that the black vote is democratic is a form of racism and white supremacy,” he claimed.

West has gone on a long-winded Twitter rant about everything from lashing out at the #MeToo movement and “Canceling Culture” to calling COVID-19 vaccines “the mark of the beast.”

Kim initially filed for divorce in early 2021, but was seen by his side for months in support of his new album release.

In a lengthy interview with Revolt TV last November, with numerous digressions and left turns, he discussed the jokes Kim made about their breakup when she hosted Saturday Night Live last month.

In her opening monologue, Kim, 41, joked, “When I divorced him, you should know it came down to one thing: his personality.”

West turned to the dig and hit back: ‘SNL had my wife say ‘I divorced him’ on TV because they just wanted to get off that bar… And I don’t even see the papers, we’re not even divorced .’

“I want us to be together,” West added before insisting that “the media” didn’t want him and Kim fleshing out their differences.

Kanye split in February, a month after the alleged incident.