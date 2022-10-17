Kanye West will buy up ‘free speech platform’ Parler

Kanye West plans to buy free speech platform Parler, the company behind the social media app says.

Parliament Technologies said in a statement it had reached an agreement in principle to “sell the world’s groundbreaking non-cancellable free speech platform to Ye (formerly known as Kanye West).”

The takeover of the social media platform comes in response to what West calls his “recent censorship of Big Tech” — after West’s Twitter and Instagram accounts were recently blocked over anti-Semitic posts by the rapper.

“In a world where conservative opinions are considered controversial, we must ensure that we have the right to express ourselves freely,” West said, who joined the platform Monday, according to the statement.

This deal will change the world and change the way the world thinks about free speech,” added George Farmer, CEO of Parliament Technologies.

Ye is making a groundbreaking step into the space of free speech and will never again fear being removed from social media.

“Yet again proves that he is one step ahead of traditional media narrative. Parliament will be honored to help him achieve his goals,” he added.

The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022.

This is important news. More to follow…

Parler, a microblogging app similar to Twitter launched in 2018, markets itself as the anti-tech social networking service. It is associated with supporters of Donald Trump, conservatives, far-right extremists and conspiracy theorists.

It has been criticized for not monitoring hate speech – such as anti-Semitism – by users, including users banned from other mainstream social networks.

The user base grew dramatically in 2020 where it had limited content moderation, but after reports were used to coordinate the storming of the US Capitol building in Washington DC on January 6, 2021, several companies took steps against it.

Both Apple and Google removed the app from their respective app stores, while the app went offline on January 10 of the same year when Amazon Web Services canceled its hosting websites. At the time, the company claimed to have 10 million users.

Versions of the app with content filters have since been added to the Apple and Google app stores.

The announcement comes after West continued his attacks on Jewish people by saying that “Jewish media” blocked a recent interview and at the same time claimed – unlike the coroner’s report — that fentanyl caused George Floyd’s death in 2020.

Still widely criticized for his tweet last week claiming to go “def con 3” against Jewish people, West, 45, made new comments during an appearance on Revolt TV’s Drinks Champs podcast, which appeared on was released on Sunday.

The podcast is hosted by former rapper Noreaga aka NORE and DJ EFN.

West raged in his Drinks Champs interview: ‘Could you really do this interview? Because Mav didn’t do my interview. You know what I mean? They locked me out. The Jewish media blocked me. This s**t lights up, right? Am I enlightened? I am enlightened. JP Morgan, I put $140 million into JP Morgan, and they treated me like shit. So if JP Morgan Chase treats me like that, how do they treat the rest of you?’

In other parts of the interview, West said that “Jewish people control the black voice” and sarcastically stated that the “Jewish media” would cancel one of the presenters because he said, “F**k Black Lives Matter.”

This week, JP Morgan Chase ended his relationship with West, giving him until November 21 to withdraw his money from their bank. The bank has not gone into details about the cancellation.

On Wednesday it was announced that West’s interview on The Shop would not be broadcast. The show’s co-host Maverick Carter said in a statement that the reason the show was pulled was because West was “repeating more hate speech and extremely dangerous stereotypes.”

Carter’s usual co-host, LeBron James, was not present during the filming.

Later in his Drinks Champs interview, West said of George Floyd’s death at the hands of Officer Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis in 2020: “He said a prayer for eight minutes, they beat him with the fentanyl. If you look, the man’s knee wasn’t even on his neck like that.’

Curiously, West goes on to say Floyd’s death reminded him of his “friend” Virgil Abloh, the fashion designer who passed away in November 2021 after a brief battle with cardiac angiosarcoma, a rare, aggressive cancer.

He was 41 years old.