Kanye West wears ‘White Lives Matter’ t-shirt to daughter North’s basketball game in LA

Kanye West raised eyebrows yet again as he was seen wearing a controversial ‘White Lives Matter’ to his nine-year-old daughter North’s basketball game on Friday night.

While cheering for his little girl in the stands, the 45-year-old rapper continued to spark backlash with his wardrobe choice.

The outspoken billionaire is once again wearing the same slogan he dressed himself and several Black models in a surprise Yeezy show in Paris earlier this week.

His ex Kim Kardashian was seated just a few chairs down from him looking poised amid all the family drama that has been going on publicly.

The beauty, who just launched her new SKIMS collection this week, kept her look simple in a black long sleeve, with matching pants and sneakers.

Earlier on Friday, the 43-year-old rapper and fashion designer reposted a TikTok originally shared by Azealia Banks amid his ongoing feud with Gigi Hadid.

In the clip, rapper Banks harshly compared Gigi to a ‘cabbage patch’ and called her sister Bella ‘the doll.’

The supermodel, 27, recently commented that Ye was ‘a bully’ after he lashed out at Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson when she called his White Lives Matter merchandise presented during Paris Fashion Week ‘violent’ and ‘dangerous.’

Ye also called the model a ‘Karen’ and typed, ‘YOU WERE BORN WITH A SILVER SPOON IN YOUR MOUTH YOURE A ZOMBIE’ on his Instagram.

The rapper and the supermodel have been caught up in a war of words this week after she leapt to the defence of the Vogue contributor.

Ye and Gigi’s ongoing feud was sparked shortly after the rapper’s Paris Fashion Show on Monday in which models strutted down the runway wearing White Lives Matter merchandise.

Vogue contributing editor, Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, called his behavior ‘indefensible’ and branded the merchandise ‘dangerous and violent.’

Ye shared a photo of the Vogue writer that showed off her eccentric fashion style and wrote ‘This is not a fashion person You speak on Ye Ima speak on you Ask Trevor Noah.’

On Wednesday, Kanye responded to Gigi labeling him a ‘bully,’ and uploaded his response on Instagram.

‘I WONDER WHAT GIGI AND VENUS’S PERESPECTIVES WERE WHEN I DIDN’T KNOW WHERE MY CHILD WAS ON HER BIRTHDAY,’ he wrote, referencing his claims that Kim refused to let him see their child on her fourth birthday.

West has made repeated claims that his estranged wife Kim Kardashian ‘kidnapped’ their daughter Chicago when she threw the youngster a secret birthday party in January this year and refused to tell him where it was.

Kardashian – who co-parents North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three with the rapper – has denied this claim.

On Monday, Ye held his recent collection during Paris Fashion Week, which debuted White Lives Matter merchandise.

Models in the runway show donned clothing with the message written on some of the pieces in the collection, referencing to the Black Lives Matter movement which he claims was a scam.

Candace Owens, a well-known right-wing commentator, shared a photo of herself posing next to Kanye as they both wore long-sleeved shirts with the logo printed on the back.

West has found himself in a series of public discussions with celebrities this week. On Wednesday he responded to Justin Bieber’s wife Hailey after she came to Karefa-Johnson’s defense.

West spoke directly to the Baby hitmaker, 28, writing: ‘Justin get your girl before I get mad’ in a post that also mentioned John Legend and the Vogue editor.

Ye started out the lengthy text, post which referred to his surprise Yeezy fashion show in Paris on Monday, writing, ‘I wanna just let everybody know there was also some fashion this week also.’

‘There was a major thing called fashion week which really last a month and there were some very well done crazy overpriced clothes being shown.’

‘It wasn’t just about my paradigm shifting T shirt. Just kidding my tee s*** on every body’s showssss nothing happened but my t shirt,’ further adding, ‘remember my one t shirt took alllll the attention.’

‘Because you’re all f***** programmed sheep aaaaaand those boots gab was wearing were f***** traaaasssh,’ he said, doubling down on a recent Instagram post where he trolled her boots, before adding, ‘But I’m sure John Legend still wants a pair.’

It comes after Hailey shared support for the Vogue fashion editor on Tuesday.

‘My respect for you runs deep my friend! To know you is to adore you and to work with you is an honor. the most kind. the most talented. the most fun. the most chic,’ Hailey wrote on her Instagram Stories.

His spokesman Jason Lee quit in protest at the provocative show, writing on Instagram that West was ‘gaslighting black people and empowering white supremacy.’

‘Very humble and thankful to Ye for the opportunity to work with him but that part of our relationship has come to an end,’ he later wrote on his Instagram Story.

Yet a day later, he insisted Karefa-Johnson was his ‘sister’ and said they had had a two-hour discussion about the issues raised.

In another post on Wednesday, West praised DailyMail.com for being ‘really fair and positive.’

He added, ‘GOD IS GOOD I’M USED TO ATTACKS FROM HOLLYWOOD ACTORS SO TO GET SUPPORT FOR STANDING MY GROUND IS AMAZING WE BROKE THE MIND CONTROL NOBODY IS TRAUMA DRUNK NO MORE GOD IS FIGHTING THIS BATTLE FOR US.’

He also shared a screenshot of an article from Dailymail.com where professor Tatishe M. Nteta stated West is ‘not alone’ in his skepticism at the Black Lives Matter movement.

He continued his posting spree, sharing a screenshot from Hollywood Unlocked detailing Diddy’s support for him. ‘God is love,’ he captioned the post.

He also shared a snap of Bella Hadid getting a spray on white dress during fashion week with the photoshopped ‘White Lives Matter’ slogan.

West stood by the ‘White Lives Matter’ slogan, posting a photo of the long-sleeved black shirt to his Instagram on Wednesday with the caption: ‘Here’s my latest response when people ask me why I made a tee that says white lives matter… THEY DO.’

Meanwhile, one of the only famous friends coming to the defense of Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband at the moment is Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, who called the musician a ‘free thinker’ and says his message was ‘misconstrued.’

Diddy, 52, said ‘My boy is a super, super, super free thinker’ in an interview on ‘The Breakfast Club on Wednesday.

‘And a lot of times, what he means is, like, misconstrued, you know what I’m saying?’ the record executive added.

When host Charlamagne, 44, interjected to say, ‘You gotta stop making excuses for him’ he replied, ‘No, no, I’m not making excuses, I’m just sayin’ if he did it, that’s the way he thinks.’

Diddy also revealed that he had previously planned to release his own T-shirt to support West, but now ‘[needs] a couple of days to get over’ the ‘White Lives Matter’ design.

Ye shocked fans on Monday, when he debuted the design, and even had fashion models in the show wearing the clothing with the message written across it, a response to the Black Lives Matter movement which he labeled a ‘scam.’

The front of West’s ‘White Lives Matter’ shirt showed collage of photos of Pope Saint John Paul II, with the bottom caption referring to him in Spanish as ‘Juan Pablo II.’

Also posing with West was Candace Owens, who wore a complementary version of the shirt along with Kanye’s daughter North West, nine.

Among those who modeled West’s new design in Paris was Bob Marley’s granddaughter, Selah Marley. Selah is the daughter of Lauryn Hill and Rohan Marley.

It is not the first time that Ye has stoked controversy surrounding race, after saying in 2018 that he thought 400 years of slavery ‘was a choice.’

Kanye has aligned himself with right-wing figures such as Owens, as well as former President Donald Trump, regularly sporting a Make America Great Again baseball hat in public.

On Wednesday, Ye accused the Kardashian family of ‘basically kidnapping’ his daughter Chicago on her birthday.

Kim, 41, – who co-parents North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three with the rapper – previously denied his claim that she threw a secret birthday party for their daughter Chicago in January this year, after he alleged that the reality star had refused to tell him where it was.

‘AND FOR ALL AUDIENCE SO OUTRAGED ABOUT MY T SHIRT,’ Kanye wrote in his latest Instagram rant, adding: ‘WHERE WAS YOU WHEN I COULDN’T SEE MY KIDS.’

In response Khloe, 38, begged him to ‘STOP tearing Kimberly down and using our family when you want to deflect,’ and insisted that he ‘Leave her and the family out of it so that the kids can be raised peacefully.’

Kanye fired back on his Instagram page, calling the Kardashians ‘LIARS’ and accusing them of having ‘BASICALLY KIDNAPPED CHICAGO ON HER BIRTHDAY SO SHE COULD REMEMBER HER FATHER NOT BEING THERE.’