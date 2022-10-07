Kanye West turns on Jared Kushner and says he only wants to ‘make money’

Kanye West turned on his former friend Jared Kushner Thursday night — accusing Donald Trump’s son-in-law of being entitled, mercenary and amoral.

Two weeks after proclaiming his admiration for Kushner in an interview with ABC News, West told Fox News’ Tucker Carlson that he was not a fan of the 41-year-old former senior adviser to Trump and his entrepreneur brother Josh, 37.

West — friends with the Kushners since 2010 — said he had dined with the brothers and Jared’s wife Ivanka Trump recently and was not impressed.

“After talking to them and really sitting with Jared and sitting with Josh and finding out other information, I thought, wow, these guys could have really held Trump back,” West said.

‘And being very much a handler.’

Kanye West, who returned to Los Angeles after Paris Fashion Week, spoke to Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Thursday and said he was no longer an admirer of Jared Kushner

West and Kushner are seen in January of this year leaving the Miami restaurant Carbone after dinner together. The pair have been friends since 2010, Kushner said

Jared Kushner (left), now 41, and his younger brother Josh, 37, pictured in June 2011

West in August 2020 spent time with Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump in Telluride, and was reported by Forbes at the time speaking to the older Kushner sibling ‘almost daily’.

Kushner confirmed that he and West would exchange articles and books and discuss ideas.

West told Forbes: ‘I once spoke to Jared Kushner, who said, ‘We don’t have black leaders – we just have hustlers’. Why? Because they killed all the black leaders.’

West later asked Forbes to remove the quote, saying: ‘I love Jared. I was just . . . it’s my boy, you know that? That’s really my boy. So I prefer not to drop his name.’

On Thursday, however, West bit back his criticism, saying Kushner and his brother both looked down on him and the former president.

“They love to look at me or look at Trump like we’re so crazy and they’re the businessmen,” West told Carlson.

‘When I think about all these things that Jared doesn’t get enough credit for with his work — his work in Israel, what is this, you know what he did peace treaties, do you know the facts about this right here?’

Attempting to summarize the Abraham Accords, Carlson told West: ‘Israel and some of the other Arab nations.’

West said of the peace deal: ‘I think it was to make money.

‘I think that’s what they’re all about is making money, I don’t think they have the ability to make anything on their own.

‘I think they are born into money.’

The interview – which was broadcast at 8 p.m. on Fox News — came just two weeks after West told ABC News that he and Kushner were firm friends and weren’t just using each other for political gain

Josh Kushner is pictured with his supermodel wife Karlie Kloss

West said he didn’t think Jared Kushner, one of Trump’s closest advisers in the White House, served him well.

“It makes me feel like they didn’t serve my boy Trump the way we could have,” West said.

‘Because Trump wanted nothing but the best for this country.’

He said Kushner was not being honest with Trump.

‘Moses stammered. God will not always bring the most perfect personality.

“A lot of times they are the most fake people, their job is to talk and make people feel good.

‘And the realistic people will make you feel uncomfortable at first.’

West was also angered to learn that Josh Kushner, a venture capitalist, owned 10 percent of ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand, Skims — double what West owned.

“These VCs come in and get a piece of it after the fact, and they run around saying they have ownership,” West said.

West said he co-founded the brand with his then-wife, and accused the Kushner brothers of damaging the brand.

“It reaches another level when her business partners sell off parts of the business they don’t need because the business is already a successful Internet-based business,” West said.

‘They are really just selling out of the company to create more relationships for themselves, which are unnecessary.’

He said he was angry about the marketing strategy, which he blamed on the Kushners.

“I had a lot of issues with the images – I felt there were a lot of images that were overtly sexualised and things I wouldn’t want to see my wife and certainly not my daughters doing in the future to sell a product,” said West.

‘It reaches another level when it’s like this is what my wife does, this is what they do – this is what she does for our children.’

Kanye West, 45, could be seen grinning ear to ear at something on his phone as he touched down in Los Angeles on Thursday

West looked good in a nondescript black hoodie, though he kept the hood down in favor of a black baseball cap that read 2023 on the bill, presumably in honor of Yeezy’s spring 2023 show

West spoke to Carlson amid ongoing controversy over his ‘White Lives Matter’ fashion show concept, which sparked widespread controversy at Paris Fashion Week.

The catwalk presentation was staged on Monday, and West told Carlson it was based on a ‘gut instinct’ and ‘gut instinct’.

The rapper compared the stunt to Tonya Harding instinctively landing the first triple axel jump at the 1991 U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

“I do certain things out of a feeling, I just channel that energy, it feels right,” West said.

‘Kind of using a gut instinct, connection with god and just brilliance. They asked Tonya Harding how she did the triple flip, and she was in so much practice that when it came time for her to skate in a competition format, it just happened. It happened outside of practice that happened in the right format.

‘That’s what happens. God is preparing us for the real battles. We are at war with the media.’

West, who arrived at the studio in Los Angeles wearing a lanyard he designed with a photo of a baby’s ultrasound, also opened up about why he’s pro-life.

‘It just represents life. I’m pro-life, West said when asked about his design.

Carlson told him: ‘you wear it like a badge’.

“I don’t care about people’s answers, but I do care about the fact that there are more black babies being aborted than born in New York City at this time,” West said.

‘That 50 percent of the black death in America is abortion. I really don’t care about people’s reaction to it. I am performing to an audience of one, and that is God. ‘

‘They do’: Kanye West doubled down on his ‘White Lives Matter’ slogan on Wednesday, explaining that when people ask why he made the shirt, he says it’s because ‘they do’

Shocking fans: Ye, 45, first wore the ‘White Lives Matter’ design at his surprise Yeezy fashion show in Paris on Monday

West stood by the ‘White Lives Matter’ slogan he wore on a T-shirt at his surprise Yeezy fashion show – although his spokesman, Jason Lee, pulled out in protest.

Lee wrote on Instagram that West was ‘gaslighting black people and strengthening white supremacy.’

The Donda rapper, 45, posted a photo of the long-sleeved black shirt on his Instagram on Wednesday with the caption: “Here’s my latest response when people ask me why I made a t-shirt that says white lives matter. .. THEY DO.”

Meanwhile, one of the only famous friends to come to Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband’s defense at the moment is Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, who called the musician a ‘free thinker’ and says his message was ‘misunderstood’.

Diddy, 52, said “My boy is a super, super, super free thinker,” in an interview on The Breakfast Club on Wednesday.

‘And a lot of times what he means is misunderstood, you know what I’m saying?’ added the record manager.

When host Charlamagne, 44, interjected to say: ‘You need to stop making excuses for him,’ the mogul replied: ‘No, no, I’m not making excuses, I’m just saying’ if he did, it is the way. he is thinking.’