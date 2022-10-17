Kanye West to buy right-wing friendly Parler

The rapper, formerly known as Kanye West, offers to buy the right-wing friendly social network Parler shortly after being booted from Twitter and Instagram for anti-Semitic posts.

Parliament Technologies, owner of the platform, and West, legally known as Ye, said the acquisition should be completed in the fourth quarter, but details such as price were not disclosed. Parliament Technologies said the agreement includes the use of private cloud services through Parliament’s private cloud and data center infrastructure.

West, who is legally known as Ye, was banned from Twitter and Instagram a week ago over anti-Semitic posts that social networks said violated their policies. In a post on Twitter, Ye said he would soon be going “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE,” according to internet archival data, clearly referring to the US defense preparedness scale known as DEFCON.

No stranger to controversy, Ye once suggested slavery was a choice and called the COVID-19 vaccine “the mark of the beast”. Earlier this month, he was criticized for wearing a “White Lives Matter” T-shirt for his collection during Paris Fashion Week.

The potential purchase of Parler would put Ye in control of a social media platform and a new outlet for his opinions without a gatekeeper.

“In a world where conservative opinions are considered controversial, we must ensure that we have the right to express ourselves freely,” Ye said in a prepared statement.

The acquisition could also breathe new life into Parler, which has struggled with competition from other conservative-friendly platforms like Truth Social. Parler, which launched in August 2018, didn’t pick up steam until 2020. But it was taken offline after the January 6, 2021 attack on the United States Capitol. A month after the attack, Parler announced a relaunch. It returned to Google Play last month.

“This deal will change the world and change the way the world thinks about free speech,” Parliament Technologies CEO George Farmer said in a prepared statement.

