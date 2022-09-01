Kanye West takes Wyoming ranch off the market… after he listed it for $11million

Kanye West isn’t ready to say goodbye to one of his huge Wyoming ranches.

The 45-year-old rapper has taken one of his two ranches off the market after initially trying to sell it for $11 million, according to the New York Post.

The ranch went on sale in October, but West seems to have received only lukewarm offers.

Pause: Kanye West, 45, has withdrawn his Monster Lake Ranch in Wyoming after first putting it on the market in October for $11 million, the New York Post reported

He originally bought the 3,888-acre compound in 2019 for about $8 million, although it was listed for $14 million.

The ranch was known as Monster Lake Ranch at the time the producer bought the property, but he subsequently changed the name to West Lake Ranch and renamed the property a “Yeezy Campus.”

West owns another property about 80 miles from Monster Lake with about 6,700 acres, which cost him a whopping $14.5 million.

His ranch in Monster Lake offers beautiful views of the nearby Rocky Mountains and is just over 50 miles from Yellowstone Natural Park, according to People.

A bargain: He originally bought the 3,888-acre property in 2019 for about $8 million, though it was listed for $14 million; seen in November 2021 in LA

Fully stocked: The nearly 4,000-acre estate includes eight luxury cabins, a go-kart track, a horse barn and a corral

According to the Post, West owns three of the eight lots on the ranch. On its plots there are eight luxury cabins that can accommodate up to 20 people.

He has continued to modify the property by scooping adjacent land, and property records obtained through the publication indicate that he did not build additional structures on the property until January 2022.

The latest additions give his portion of the ranch an impressive total of 27 bedrooms and 17 bathrooms, although it is not clear whether the majority of these were ever occupied.

According to Fox Businessthe property included a barn for horses and a corral, along with a go-kart track and restaurant for guests.

In 2020, West’s then-wife Kim Kardashian revealed that he had purchased a 14-horse pack of rare Friesian horses, which can cost up to $600,000 per horse.

The animals have beautiful, thick manes and are particularly rare in the US.

Bad Times: West’s Wyoming properties were reportedly a problem in the final days of his marriage to Kim Kardashian, as he wanted her and their four children to move out their entire time

West’s Wyoming properties had reportedly been a point of contention in the final days of his marriage to Kardashian, as he had apparently wanted her and their four children to move to the state full-time.

He also spent a lot of time with his family while living and working on the ranch during his doomed presidential campaign.

Last December, it was reported that the Monster rapper had bought a $4.5 million house across the street from his ex-wife’s Hidden Hills home, where she lives with their children North, nine; Saint, six; Chicago, four; and Psalm, three.

However, it was later reported that he planned to tear down the building and build a new house in its place.

Doubled: West also owns a second even larger ranch in Wyoming. In November, he sold his fleet of huge black trucks, suggesting he doesn’t have any building plans right away; seen with Chaney Jones in March in Miami

In April 2020, West . told GQ that he was digging something the size of a spaceship at his ranch in Monster Lake, and that he had built “dome houses” for guests to stay in when they came to visit for Sunday service programs.

However, he sold a fleet of huge black trucks he bought for his Wyoming properties last November, suggesting he may have lost interest in making big changes.

In September, he bought a $60 million property in Malibu, and was recently seen overseeing work on the space.