Kanye West sues College Dropout burger joint in Melbourne as restaurant fights back at rapper

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Kanye West is refusing to drop his legal battle against a Melbourne burger chain over claims that the restaurant and meal names were taken from his album and songs without his consent.

The artist filed a lawsuit against College Dropout Burgers on Upper Heidelberg Rd, in Ivanhoe, in October.

In the 43-page document, West’s lawyers demanded that College Dropout owner Mark Elkhouri “withdraw his Australian trademark application for College Dropout Burgers, destroy any material referring to Ye or his brand, and pay their costs.”

West originally sent a ceasefire to the burger restaurant in June after learning of the agreements.

West objected to the name of the restaurant, as it is the same one used on his first album, and complained about the titles of several menu items.

Mr Elkhouri has always insisted that his company make it clear that the restaurant was not associated with the artist.

Kanye West is suing a Melbourne burger chain for taking restaurant and meal names from his album and songs without his consent

The artist filed a lawsuit in October against College Dropout Burgers on Upper Heidelberg Rd, in Ivanhoe (pictured, the restaurant has since changed its logo)

“Gold Digger” and “Good Morning” were among some of the hamburger meals that shared the same name as the West-produced songs.

A mural of West was also painted on the front of the store, while the restaurant’s old logo was inspired by his “dropout beer” design.

Mr Elkhouri filed a counter-defence in November claiming there were clear disclaimers on the website that West had no connection with the restaurant.

“We have no affiliation with Ye (formerly known as @kanyewest),” the disclaimer read.

‘The name College Dropout BurgersTM refers both to Ye’s first album and to our origins as a company that started on a college campus here in Melbourne.

“We are fans of Ye (FKA Kanye West) and his work. We pay tribute to him with the names of some of our dishes, but of course he has nothing to do with our company.’

The old menu, which has since been changed, by College Dropout Burgers after it received the strike letter in June

Business owner Mark Elkhouri has insisted his company has made it clear that the restaurant is not associated with the artist

The burger joint opened in May 2021 and received a cease and desist order from West in June 2022.

Mr. Elkhouri painted over West’s mural, changed the names of the burgers and changed the store logo.

He kept the name of the restaurant because it was also a tribute to himself for leaving university (or college) to start the business.

The restaurant still serves dishes named after other well-known college dropouts such as Mark Zuckerburg, Brad Pitt, and Bill Gates.

West wants to file an injunction preventing the restaurant from claiming to have any artist endorsement.