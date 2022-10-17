Kanye West steps out for a solo outing in Beverly Hills

Kanye West was spotted earlier Sunday afternoon while running an errand in Beverly Hills.

The 45-year-old rapper kept his look simplistic in black slacks and a solid orange sweater after jumping back into headlines for recent comments he made on the Drink Champs podcast published Saturday.

The star, also known as Ye, responded to the latest episode of the hit Hulu series, The Kardashians, where ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, shared a memory of making love in front of the fireplace with Pete Davidson, whose Kanye said it was due to “Jewish Zionists.”

The Heartless hitmaker kept his look casual and comfortable for his errands when he was seen getting out of a vehicle.

He pulled on a bright orange long-sleeved sweater that he tucked into the waist of his black belted trousers.

Kanye donned a pair of large rubber boots that he has worn several times in colder weather.

The star added a black cap on top of his head with Satoshi Nakamoto’s name printed on the front.

The name is a pseudonym for the person or persons who initially developed bitcoin software and introduced the possibility of cryptocurrency to the world.

Kanye seemed calm and cheerful as he arrived at his destination alone towards the end of the weekend.

The star was spotted attending a basketball game a few days earlier on Friday night to support his nine-year-old daughter North.

His ex-wife, Kim, was also present at the match, but the two kept their distance during the crowded sporting event.

On Saturday, a podcast episode of Drinks Champ was released to the public, featuring a special sit-down interview with Ye.

During the segment, the rapper touched on the subject of Kim’s confession in a recent episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, in which she stated that she made love to a fireplace with her then-boyfriend, Pete Davidson, in honor of her grandmother.

“We’re Jews, so I can’t be an anti-Semite,” West told hosts NORE and DJ EFN. “First of all, I want my stadiums back. The 78 media that called me an ‘abuser’ when I tried… to get Pete Davidson away from my kids who tattooed my kids’ names on him, Skete. ‘

He went on to say that Kim’s sexual confession in the reality TV series hinted at Jewish Zionist practice.

“Kim is a Christian – on TMZ, I just saw it yesterday, it said, ‘Pete Davidson and Kim had sex by the fireplace to honor their grandmother,'” he said. “It’s Jewish Zionists who are about that life, who tell this Christian woman who has four black children to spread that as a message in the media.”

He continued: ‘So when I drive by and I see the Hulu ads and I see the JP [Morgan Chase] advertisements, I now let you know that the devil is a defeated enemy – you cannot poison me.’

The musician was recently banned from Twitter last week for past anti-Semitic comments he made against the Jewish community, including: ‘I’m a little sleepy tonight, but when I wake up, I’m going to die with 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE…’

Kim filed for divorce from West in February 2021 and the former couple have four children: North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three.

Kardashian was romantically involved with the Saturday Night Live alum from October to last August.

Prior to their split, Kim opened up about her sexual encounter with Davidson while speaking to her grandmother on a segment of the show.

She said, ‘You know what’s so crazy? Pete and I stayed at the Beverly Hills Hotel last weekend and we sat talking for hours in front of the fireplace.

“I was like, ‘My grandma told me you’re really alive when you have sex in front of the fireplace. And so we had sex in front of the fireplace in your honor. I know that’s probably scary.’