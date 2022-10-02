Kanye West sports mystery marks on his face and a Balenciaga mouthguard at the Givenchy show during PFW

<!–

He always makes sure to make a fashion statement with his look.

And Kanye West stepped out with mysterious red marks all over his face and a Balenciaga mouthguard as he arrived at the Givenchy show during Paris Fashion Week.

The rapper, 45 – who now goes by Ye – wore an all-black ensemble consisting of a hoodie and straight-leg pants for Sunday’s event.

Kanye’s dark gray T-shirt poked out from under his hoodie and he added a pair of black Balenciaga x Crocs £595 chunky rubber boots.

He pulled his hood up over a baseball cap with 2023 printed on the brim, shielding himself from the rain.

Kanye completed his look with a full beard and a cord around his neck while an employee held an umbrella for him.

The Givenchy event showcased the couture brand’s Womenswear Ready-to-wear Spring-Summer 2023 – with a host of celebrity guests coming to see what the collection has to offer.

This week, Kanye teased Balenciaga’s upcoming runway show for their summer 2023 collection on his Instagram on Wednesday.

While he’s not currently posting content to his main grid, he went to his stories to share an image of a dirty old car with details scribbled on the window and hood.

It said ‘Balenciaga’, followed by ‘Summer 23 collection. October 2, 2022 11:30 AM ET on Balenciaga.com.”

The businessman previously collaborated with Balenciaga on the ‘Yeezy GAP engineered by Balenciaga’ collection, which came out for the second time last week.

Sweaters, puffy jackets and other pieces/accessories from the collection retail for over $80, according to the website.

Balenciaga designer Demna Gvasalia teamed up with the rapper, now known as Ye, to deliver “his vision of utilitarian design for all,” as per Vogue Business.

The line was released in July, although Kanye recently announced an end to his contract with Gap. It was supposed to be a 10-year deal, but he ended the partnership last week after just two years, as reported by entrepreneur.

“I’m sorry, I’m not going to argue with people who are brokers than me about money,” he told CNBC.

Kanye’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian also has ties to Balenciaga as she recently appeared in the campaign for the brand’s Winter 2022 collection.