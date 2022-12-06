Kanye West split with Juliana Nalu! The model, 24 years old, says she is’single.

Juliana Nalu, Kanye West’s newest girlfriend, declared on social media Monday evening that she is now a single woman.

The 24-year-old model from Brazil shared her dating status when an Instagram fan asked how she could woo a man who is anti-Semitic; West has expressed his contempt for Jews in recent months.

Then Nalu wrote back on the platform, “I am single. Thank you for your concern.’

The 45-year-old Stronger musician – who was married to Kim Kardashian for eight years – has yet to comment on the split from the exotic beauty best known for her bikini Instagram posts.

Done with Ye: Juliana Nalu, Kanye West’s girlfriend, seen on the left, said on social media Monday that she is now a single woman. You saw it right in October

The two started dating about two months ago.

She’s just one of many women — including Julia Fox and Chaney Jones — whom West has dated after splitting from wife Kardashian.

Together, Kanye and Kim co-parent four children: North, nine, Saint, seven, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three.

Monday’s Instagram exchange started when Nalu’s follower wrote to her in Portuguese.

The person asked how she could date someone who “loves Nazism.” She then said, ‘I’m single. Thank you for your concern.’

This comes after Kanye said “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE” on social media and then told Alex Jones that he admired Adolf Hitler.

West and Nalu were first seen together in October.

Now an ex: Nalu was last seen with Kanye last month. She still seemed to be dating him even though he said he wasn’t happy with Jewish people and even wished him death

His ex: She’s just one of many women — including Julia Fox — with whom West, 45, has been dating after splitting from wife Kim Kardashian, with whom he shares four children: North, nine, Saint, seven, Chicago, four and Psalm, three. Seen in 2019

Nalu was last seen with Kanye last month.

She still seemed to be dating him, even though he said he wasn’t happy with Jewish people and even wished them death.

His hatred of Jews forced Adidas to drop him. He apologized for his comments, but then took the same position again.

West more recently praised Adolf Hitler.

‘You are not Hitler. You’re not a Nazi. You don’t deserve to be called that and demonized,” Alex Jones told West during an interview.

West shocked his fans when he said, “Well, I see good things about Hitler too. I love everyone.’ He then highlighted Hitler’s work behind certain inventions.

Kanye then said, “I’m done with the ratings. Every man has something of value that he brought to the table, especially Hitler. What about that one?’

Turning heads: Nalu left little to the imagination in late November when she stepped out to party with a friend at Delilah in West Hollywood

In November, Juliana and Kanye enjoyed a night out in Beverly Hills, where Juliana left a restaurant with two red roses.

Juliana is from Rio De Janeiro, Brazil and has been modeling since she was a teenager.

She first told her mother she wanted to be a model when she was six and was selected to be part of a L’Oréal Brazil campaign when she was 18.

The following year, she flew to Los Angeles and signed with top modeling agency Elite Models.

Since then, she has been building a profile for herself and currently has 670,000 followers on Instagram and nearly half a million on TikTok.

In an interview with Latin magazineJuliana spoke about her ambitions and credited her mother for helping her get to where she is today.

She said: ‘I wanted to do great things outside of Brazil, but I had no idea how to… the dream sounded too far for me, but I knew I could try to achieve [it],

‘My mom helped me follow my dreams, traveled with me to agencies and made connections with brands. I lived in the favelas with my family until I was 18.’

Career: Juliana is from Rio De Janeiro, Brazil and has been modeling since her teens

The beauty added that it was “difficult to cope” with the violence around her and that she didn’t have as many “privileges” compared to others.

Speaking of her pride in being from Rio, she added, “I want the world to see a Brazilian from Rio, the favelas. Good things exist there. So, for the next girls that come after me, the [industry] will be more open.’

Juliana seems to have met Kanye through his Yeezy brand; she previously shared a photo of herself rocking Yeezy sunglasses and a Gap by Yeezy shirt, adding the caption, “YZY SHDZ.”

Kanye has had a string of short-lived flings, including Uncut Gems star Julia Fox and model Chaney Jones, since splitting from ex-wife Kim Kardashian last year.

Beginning: She first told her mother she wanted to be a model when she was six and was selected to be part of L’Oréal Brazil’s campaign when she was 18

The reality superstar filed for divorce in February 2021, just ahead of what would have been the couple’s seventh wedding anniversary.

Kanye and Kim share four children. The rapper previously stated that his ex-wife is ‘basically parenting 80 percent of the time'[s] those kids.’

The budding romance comes amid a swirl of controversy surrounding Kanye and his ongoing anti-Semitic tirades, as well as his choice to debut a White Lives Matter tee at Paris Fashion Week earlier this month.

He also inflamed tensions between him and ex-wife Kim by airing their custody issues and making claims about her in the media.

She has reportedly distanced herself from the rapper and “isn’t taking Kanye’s calls,” according to TMZ.

Kim, who was represented by divorce attorney Laura Wasser, was declared legally single last March while in the middle of a hot and heavy romance with SNL alum Pete Davidson.

Kanye tried to resist Kim’s attempts to become legally single, but a judge granted her request.

The blast recently reported that Kanye is preparing to finally settle his divorce with Kardashian, more than a year after she first filed paperwork to end their marriage.

It was alleged that Kanye’s attorney has filed a “statement of disclosure,” a sign that their case is about to come to an end.

According to the documents, the rapper has turned over all his financial information to his estranged wife’s legal team and has also reached an agreement with her on the division of their finances and property.