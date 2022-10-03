Kanye West shocks as she wears ‘White Lives Matter’ T-shirt at Yeezy fashion show in Paris

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Kanye West made a statement at his surprise Yeezy fashion show on Monday, wearing a black sweatshirt with the slogan “White Lives Matter” written on it.

Mannequins on the rapper’s show also wore clothes with the message written on them, in response to the Black Lives Matter movement that was founded in 2013 after George Zimmerman’s fatal shooting of Trayvon Martin.

“I’m Ye, and everyone here knows I’m the leader,” West, 43, said at the event, referring to his new legal name, adding: “You can’t manage me.”

Shocker: Kanye West made a statement Monday at his surprise Yeezy fashion show, wearing a black sweatshirt with the tagline “White Lives Matter” written on it; seen monday

It’s not the first time Ye has sparked controversy around race, after saying in 2018 that he thought 400 years of slavery was “a choice.”

According to Page sixWest gave a speech to the crowd while wearing the garment, referring to his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s 2016 robbery in Paris where she was held at gunpoint, as well as his feud with clothing giant Gap.

Prior to the show, the rapper shared a photo of headshots of various models, actresses and singers, including his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, his current romantic interest Candice Swanepoel, Amelia Hamlin, Angelina Jolie, Emily Ratajkowski and others.

However, it’s unclear if they’re all expected to make an appearance, or if they inspired YZY season nine in some way.

In particular, the photos of the women were taken years or decades ago when they were particularly young. It is unclear why he sought those photos rather than more contemporary photos of them.

Controversies: According to Page Six, West gave a speech to the crowd while wearing the garment, referring to his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s 2016 Paris robbery where she was held at gunpoint, as well as his feud with clothing giant Gap; seen saturday in paris