Kanye West shares a warm hug with Jared Leto at the Vogue World show during New York Fashion Week

Kanye West was the epitome of happiness Monday night when he shared a warm hug with Jared Leto during the Vogue World: New York fashion show as part of New York Fashion Week.

The rapper, 45, appeared in good spirits as he pulled the actor, 50, in for a friendly hug as they bumped into each other at the star-studded event.

As they mingled with the world’s stopper models, the pair showcased their unique fashion styles, with Kanye rocking a shiny chunky black jacket.

He paired this with a simple brown hoodie with the hood pulled up, while also sporting a full beard.

Meanwhile, Morbius star Jared stood out in a striking white floral ensemble with blue and red striped panels.

The Hollywood star completed his striking look with shades of pink, a red baseball cap and iridescent Gucci sandals.

Jared and Kanye have been friends for a long time and collaborated on a song called Hurricane in 2009.

The 30 Seconds To Mars frontman even calls the collaboration with the rapper “incredible”.

The Vogue show featured pieces selected by Vogue from designers such as Balenciaga, Burberry, Coach, Dior, Gucci, Michael Kors, Ralph Lauren, Valentino and many other fashion houses.

Many of the outfits selected had metallic or reflective elements, including a slew of sequins, sequins, rhinestones and metallic studs.

The glitzy event attracted a slew of stars, including Kanye’s sister-in-law Kourtney Kardashian and her husband Travis Barker.

As he walked through town, his ex Julia Fox flashed the flesh in a skimpy faux fur costume for LaQuan Smith’s runway show.

It comes after Kanye was spotted leaving his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s favorite restaurant, Giorgio Baldi, in Santa Monica on Friday night with a mysterious woman.

While trying to keep himself inconspicuous with his hood over a baseball cap and sunglasses with polarized lenses hiding most of his face, the musician wore faded jeans and black sneakers.

His female companion wore a flowing white dress, matching sneakers and a black jacket from his Yeezy Gap collection designed by Balenciaga and glasses.

What a look: Meanwhile, Morbius star Jared turned heads in a striking white floral ensemble with blue and red striped panels