Kanye West seems perched to cash in with Donda Doves sportswear now that new Donda Academy is open

Kanye West seems interested in expanding his Donda Sports brand now that his Donda Academy has officially opened.

Located in the Simi Valley near Los Angeles and named after the rapper’s late mother, the Christian Academy welcomed its first students on August 31.

Documents obtained by TMZ indicate that the Grammy winner, 45, is looking for Donda-branded merchandise.

The Praise God artist’s company, Mascotte Holdings, has filed for several new trademarks that would block the rights to the Donda Sports name on clothing such as shirts, jackets, hats, shoes, and other apparel.

He also wants bags of all kinds, as well as bum bags, luggage, wallets, umbrellas and blankets.

In addition, there are papers pointing to plans to expand Dove Sports, named after the school’s mascot.

The Dove Sports label would give him exclusive rights to create athletic services such as training sessions, competitions, tournaments, camps, seminars, field trips and even traditional educational frameworks, including classes, workshops and seminars under the label’s umbrella.

The Donda Doves brand would allow the Eazy rapper to put the label on equipment including baseball bats, basketballs, hockey pucks and more.

The plan seemed to be to extend the brand beyond the school so that fans could purchase their own Doves posters, mugs and sporting goods from Doves’ online stores.

Photos from the cover of Slam, featuring Kanye and the Donda Doves basketball team, can give an indication of what some of the sports equipment would look like.

The players are in their team uniform which is white with the Dove logo on the shirt above their player numbers.

A photo from Kanye’s Facebook page celebrating the academy’s opening day could provide more insight into his plans. The students are dressed in loose-fitting black pants and long-sleeved T-shirts with white wings on the back.