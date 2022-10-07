Kanye West says White Lives Matter fashion show concept was based on a ‘feeling’ and ‘gut instinct’

Kanye West told Fox News host Tucker Carlson that his ‘White Lives Matter’ fashion show concept that sparked widespread controversy at Paris Fashion Week was based on a ‘feeling’ and ‘gut instinct’.

The rapper then compared the stunt to Tonya Harding instinctively landing the first Triple Axel at the 1991 Olympics.

Kanye, who arrived at the Los Angeles studio wearing a lanyard he designed with a photo of a baby’s ultrasound, also opened up about why he’s pro-life.

‘It just represents life. I’m pro-life,’ Kanye replied when asked about his design. Carlson told him, ‘you wear it like a badge.’

“I don’t care about people’s reactions, but I do care about the fact that there are more black babies being aborted than born in New York City at this time,” Kanye said.

‘That 50 percent of the black death in America is abortion. I really don’t care about people’s reaction to it. I am performing to an audience of one, and that is God. ‘

The interview – which is broadcast at 8pm on Fox news – comes just days after the 45-year-old rapper caused widespread controversy when he wore a ‘White Lives Matter’ T-shirt at his YZY fashion show in Paris, which was widely condemned by fans and the fashion industry and earned Adidas to take her relationship with him ‘under review’.

‘I do certain things from a feeling, I just channel the energy, it feels right. Frames using a gut instinct, connection with god and just brilliance. They asked Tonya Harding how she did the triple flip, and she was in so much practice that when it came time for her to skate in a competition format, it just happened. It happened outside of practice that happened in the right format.’

‘That’s what happens. God is preparing us for the real battles. We are at war with the media.’

Earlier Thursday ahead of the interview, he could be seen grinning as he looked at his phone as he headed to a meeting with Carlson.

Kanye initially looked more stoned as he disappeared in one of his now standard all-black casual outfits.

He looked good in a nondescript black hoodie, though he kept the hood down in favor of a black baseball cap that read 2023 on the bill, presumably in honor of Yeezy’s spring 2023 show.

Top of the world: Kanye West, 45, could be seen grinning ear to ear at something on his phone as he landed in Los Angeles on Thursday

Nothing to see here: He looked good in a nondescript black hoodie, though he kept the hood down in favor of a black baseball cap that read 2023 on the bill, presumably in honor of Yeezy’s Spring 2023 show

Joining West on the tarmac was a man in a camouflage shirt with matching cargo pants paired with black combat boots.

He wore a black baseball cap and had some of Kanye’s silver reflective sunglasses on his head.

As they stood around the luggage Kanye stopped then showed his friend something on his phone which seemed to please him which also elicited a smile from the other man.

According to TMZ, the rapper — who has changed his legal name to Ye — didn’t waste much time heading into his meeting with Tucker Carlson.

The controversial rapper and the right-wing pundit reportedly had a ‘long chat’ centered around his recently debuted ‘White Lives Matter’ shirt and the uproar it sparked.

Kanye West stood by the ‘White Lives Matter’ slogan he wore on a T-shirt at his surprise Yeezy fashion show in Paris on Monday.

The Donda rapper, 45, posted a photo of the long-sleeved black shirt on his Instagram on Wednesday with the caption: “Here’s my latest response when people ask me why I made a t-shirt that says white lives matter. .. THEY DO.”

Meanwhile, one of the only famous friends to come to Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband’s defense at the moment is Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, who called the musician a ‘free thinker’ and says his message was ‘misunderstood’.

Diddy, 52, said ‘My boy is a super, super, super free thinker’ in an interview on ‘The Breakfast Club’ on Wednesday.

‘And a lot of times what he means is misunderstood, you know what I’m saying?’ added the record manager.

When host Charlamagne, 44, interjected and said: ‘You need to stop making excuses for him’, he replied: ‘No, no, I’m not making excuses, I’m just saying’ if he did that is the way he thinks. .’