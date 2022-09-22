Kanye West says social media can be used for harm or good in first interview since Instagram tirade

<!–

Kanye West said social media could be used for evil or good in his first interview since his unhinged Instagram rant against ex-wife Kim Kardashian last month, where he claimed she controlled the lives of their children and compared herself to a sperm donor.

The rapper – who now goes by the name Ye – was interviewed by ABC News’ Live Prime anchor Linsey Davis. Part of the interview was broadcast on Good morning America on Thursday, but the full sit-down airs tonight at 8:30 PM.

The 45-year-old was first asked if he believes social media is hurtful or beneficial to him.

Smiling, he replied, “That’s one of my favorite questions of this interview.

“I mean, we can use a car to take someone to the hospital or we can use a car and accidentally hit someone while taking someone to the hospital. So it’s about how we use it.’

Kim and Kanye had four children together before filing for divorce in February. They are shown with their children North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three, in an older Instagram post

During his collapse last month, Kanye was furious that Kim was trying to take charge of their four children’s education.

The couple finalized their divorce in June this year after breaking up in February. They had been married for six years and during that time they had four children; North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

In a series of unhinged Instagram posts last month, the rapper — who has been open about his diagnosis of bipolar disorder and ongoing battle with mental illness — accused Kim of trying to control their children’s lives and education.

Specifically, he claimed that Hulu — the streaming giant with which the Kardashians now have a lucrative partnership — dictated where the kids would go to school.

West posted screenshots of his text conversations with his ex-wife, where she begged him to stop calling her mom, Kris Jenner, and to stop airing their dirty laundry.

He would rather they went to the Donda Academy, founded in memory of his late mother.

He also claimed in the posts that he and other former Kardashian husbands and boyfriends Scott Disick, Travis Scott and Tristan Thompson served as “cum” donors to women’s families.

Kanye has since deleted the messages. His Instagram page, where he has over 17 million followers, is now empty.

The outburst was the latest in a series of public meltdowns over his marriage.

In July 2020, while still married, he told a crowd at a political rally that he and Kim had considered abortion when she was pregnant with their eldest daughter, North. He later apologized for the confession and said he was ashamed.

After their breakup, Kim paraded about a new romance with comedian Pete Davidson and made jokes at Kanye’s expense on Saturday Night Live.

She and Davidson confirmed their split in July.