Kanye West says Kim Kardashian’s ex-Pete Davidson was used as a ‘pawn’ to ‘antagonize’ him

Kanye West accused his estranged wife Kim Kardashian of using her ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson as a “pawn” in their pending divorce.

In a series of new Instagram comments, the 45-year-old rapper slammed the 28-year-old SNL alum for his tattoo tribute to West and Kardashian’s four children inked on his neck.

“Hi North, I’m Skete Look at my Tattooooos,” the Grammy winner wrote while imitating the comedian. “I’m a pawn sent here to antagonize your father in the hopes he’s doing something illegal so we can get him out of your life.”

Furious: Kanye West accuses his estranged wife Kim Kardashian of using her ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson as a ‘pawn’ in their pending divorce; seen in 2020

‘Hi Saint. Look at my tattoo, I have your name tattooed on my body,” he continued. “I also have a Kid Cudi tattoo, but nobody knows who he is.”

West referred to a small tattoo just above Davidson’s neckline, which reads “KNSCP,” which is believed to represent the first initials of Kim, North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and three-year-old Psalm’s first names .

This comes just hours after he reappeared on social media on Saturday to reveal that he had a “great meeting” with his ex-wife about raising their children.

Short-lived romance: In a series of new Instagram comments, the 44-year-old rapper condemns the comedian, 28, for his tattoo tribute to West’s children North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four and three. old psalm in ink over the Staten Island neck; the former couple in the picture in April

Earlier this week, the rap star had furiously posted screenshots of his text arguments with Kim about where their kids should go to school.

Returning to Instagram this weekend, he wrote, “Hi guys, I’m sorry it’s taking so long to post, I just had a great meeting with Kim about the schools.”

However, he used the rest of his caption to continue bashing a slew of enemies, including Adidas director Daniel Cherry, Kid Cudi, Davidson, and more.

Angry: West referred to a small tattoo just above Davidson’s neckline that reads “KNSCP,” which is believed to represent Kim’s first initials, North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and three-year – old psalm names

Plus, the Chicago-bred star added fuel to his feuds with Cudi and Kardashian’s nine-month-old former boyfriend.

On Saturday afternoon, the father of four seemed to be gaining momentum in real time as he uploaded a long series of Instagram posts, which continued from Friday.

In one of his last photos, he shared an edited image of Cudi and Cherry standing side by side with an Adidas logo taped to each of their chests.

He joked that ‘I’m sure this photo will send adidas stock through the ceiling. Welcome Jing Ulrich, who sits on the board of adidas and JP Morgan. So it makes sense now that when I wanted to sell, JP Morgan was silent.”

In line with his earlier posts, the caption consisted of one long continuous sentence with grammatical and spelling errors, making it difficult to fully distinguish.

Tease: On Saturday, the 45-year-old rapper-turned-designer also publicly declared a feud with Adidas, with whom he collaborates through his Yeezy empire

He directed his anger at Cherry, Adidas’ Senior Vice President/General Manager, and released a series of threatening and angry messages.

Against a black background, he typed in white capital letters, “I guarantee you’ll have to move before I’m legally done with you.”

West called the executive a “venture capitalist who” [sic] only adventure is capitalism,” continues, “Can’t create, so they try to outdo the creatives. Die slowly.’

Not OK: He turned his anger on Cherry, Adidas’ Senior Vice President/General Manager, he released a series of threatening and angry messages

Choice words: West called the executive a “venture capitalist who” [sic] only adventure is capitalism,” continues, “Can’t create, so they try to outdo the creatives. die slowly’

In a separate but equally disturbed post, he added, “F— A VC. WHAT NOW.’

Ye’s frustration stems from feeling left out of managing the Yeezy Gap brand he led.

Kanye made a point of describing Andreessen Horowitz as “the only VC I like,” making another exception as he added, “and Cyrus.”

Tom Brady joined the comments to express his approval while writing “Andreessen Horowitz” with three red “100” emojis.