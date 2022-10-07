Kanye West says he has a 'crush' on Kylie Jenner's best friend Anastasia 'Stassie' Karanikolaou

Kanye West’s new Instagram rant revealed an awkward romantic confession.

The Donda rapper, 45, shared that he has been in love with Anastasia ‘Stassie’ Karanikolaou, 25 – the BFF of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s, 41, younger sister, Kylie Jenner.

‘THE WHOLE WORLD KNOWS I’VE GOT A CRUSH ON STAS,’ the rapper wrote of the stunning Instagram model on Thursday morning, sharing that he helped sneak her and her friends into the Balenciaga show at Paris Fashion Week.

The sensational revelation came amid a flurry of posts from the musician this week, including one featuring Kylie, 25, at his latest Balenciaga fashion show.

“OK OK OK I GOT JOHAN TO SNEAK ANASTASIA VICTORIA AND CARTER INTO THE BALENCIAGA SHOW AND YES THE WHOLE WORLD KNOWS I GOT A CRUSH ON STAS,” the Grammy winner shared.

Johan most likely refers to Balenciaga’s VIP and couture relations director, Johan Fleury.

“But Victoria is dope too, I just feel like dope people shouldn’t be held back for fear of losing something,” he added, apparently referring to Kylie’s former assistant Victoria Villarroel, 30.

It looked like he was looking at the Kardashian family.

‘JUST LIKE I SAID [Givenchy designer] MATT WILLIAMS IF YOU [lose] ANYWAY BECAUSE OF MY POST I’M HERE THERE IS AN ELECTION FOR THE CALABASAS MAFIA.’

Stassie was pictured attending the Balenciaga show, which Kanye opened a day before his controversial Yeezy show in Paris on Monday.

The social media influencer was you along with Kylie, Khloé Kardashian and Christine Quinn.

Besides being besties with Kylie, the young star is famous for her phenomenal hourglass figure, which she often flaunts on her social media in sultry bikini photos.

Kanye also mentioned Kylie’s former assistant, Victoria, in a rant last month, where she shared her photo on his profile and wrote: ‘Don’t let Kris make you do playboy like she made Kyle and Kim do’ referring to his former mother-in-law Kris Jenner.

In the same rant, he admitted to having a porn addiction, writing: ‘Hollywood is a huge brothel Porn ruined my family I deal with the addiction instagram promotes it Not gonna let it happen to Northy and Chicago.’

This isn’t the first time one of Kylie’s friends has attracted the attention of her sisters’ partners.

Although they were childhood friends since they were 10, Stassie became the Kylie Cosmetics founder’s ride or die after her fallout with former best friend Jordyn Woods, 24.

But their relationship was cut short following news that basketball player Tristan Thompson, 31 – who is Jenner’s older half-sibling Khloe Kardashian’s, 37, baby daddy – kissed Jordyn at a party.

The scandal spelled the end of Jordyn’s years-long friendship with the family, driving a wedge between herself and BFF Kylie.

Kanye’s romantic confession comes after he accused the Kardashian family of ‘basically kidnapping’ his daughter Chicago on her birthday as he reignited his feud with Kim on Wednesday, continuing to claim she has prevented him from seeing their children.

The accusation came as Khloe publicly pleaded with the rapper to stop ‘riding down’ her sister after Kanye cleared up his family feud amid the ongoing controversy surrounding his ‘White Lives Matter’ T-shirt at Paris Fashion Week.

Kim – who co-parents North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three, with the rapper – previously denied his claim that she threw a secret birthday party for their daughter Chicago in January this year after he claimed. that the reality star had refused to tell him where it was.

‘AND FOR ALL POINTS SO MADE OVER MY T-SHIRT,’ Kanye wrote in his latest Instagram rant, adding: ‘WHERE WERE YOU WHEN I COULDN’T SEE MY KIDS.’

In response, Khloe asked him to ‘STOP tearing Kimberly down and using our family when you want to divert’, insisting that he ‘Leave her and the family out of it so the kids can be raised peacefully.’

Kanye fired back on his Instagram page, calling the Kardashians ‘LIARS’ and accusing them of ‘BASICLY KIDNAPPING CHICAGO ON HER BIRTHDAY SO SHE COULD REMEMBER HER FATHER WASN’T THERE’.