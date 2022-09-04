Kanye West reveals he had a ‘good meeting’ with Kim Kardashian after spat over children’s schooling

Kanye West reappeared on social media on Saturday, revealing that he had a “great meeting” with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian about raising their children.

Earlier this week, the 45-year-old rap star had furiously posted screenshots of his text arguments with Kim about where their kids should go to school.

But when he took to his Instagram this weekend, he wrote: “Hi guys, I’m sorry it’s taking so long to post, I just had a great meeting with Kim about the schools.”

Fix fences?: Kanye West reappeared on social media on Saturday, revealing that he had a ‘great meeting’ with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian about raising their children

Parents of four kids: Earlier this week, the 45-year-old rap star furiously posted screenshots of his text arguments with Kim about where their kids should go to school

However, he used the rest of his caption to continue bashing a slew of enemies, including Adidas director Daniel Cherry, Kid Cudi, Pete Davidson, and more.

The rapper-turned-designer has publicly feuded with Adidas, whom he collaborates with through his Yeezy empire.

Plus, the Chicago-bred star has added fuel to his feuds with Cudi and Davidson, ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend.

On Saturday afternoon, the father of four seemed to be gaining momentum in real time as he uploaded a long series of Instagram posts, which continued from Friday.

Ridiculous: The 45-year-old rapper turned designer has publicly expressed a feud with Adidas, whom he collaborates with through his Yeezy empire

In one of his last photos, he shared an edited image of Cudi and Cherry standing side by side with an Adidas logo taped to each of their chests.

He joked that ‘I’m sure this photo will send adidas stock through the ceiling. Welcome Jing Ulrich, who sits on the board of adidas and JP Morgan. So it makes sense now that when I wanted to sell, JP Morgan was silent.”

In line with his earlier posts, the caption consisted of one long continuous sentence with grammatical and spelling errors, making it difficult to fully distinguish.

Not OK: He turned his anger on Cherry, Adidas’ Senior Vice President/General Manager, he released a series of threatening and angry messages

Choice words: West called the executive a “venture capitalist who” [sic] only adventure is capitalism,” continues, “Can’t create, so they try to outdo the creatives. die slowly’

He directed his anger at Cherry, Adidas’ Senior Vice President/General Manager, and released a series of threatening and angry messages.

Against a black background, he typed in white capital letters, “I guarantee you’ll have to move before I’m legally done with you.”

West called the executive a “venture capitalist who” [sic] only adventure is capitalism,” continues, “Can’t create, so they try to outdo the creatives. Die slowly.’

In a separate but equally disturbed post, he added, “F— A VC. WHAT NOW.’

Ye’s frustration stems from feeling left out of managing the Yeezy Gap brand he led.

Explosive: In multiple posts, Kanye mentioned names, positions and photos of international Adidas employees

Kanye made a point of describing Andreessen Horowitz as “the only VC I like,” making another exception as he added, “and Cyrus.”

Tom Brady joined the comments to express his approval while writing “Andreessen Horowitz” with three red “100” emojis.

West screenshot and shared the comment with his 16.8 million followers, drawing Pete into the story with his caption, calling him “Skete.”

The hitmaker Through the Wire typed: ‘Tom Brady in the comments, It’s time He must hate Skete, leave him aooooone Hi North, I’m Skete. do something illegal so we can take him out of your life From hello Saint Look at my tattoo I got your name tattooed on my body I also have a Kid Cudi tattoo but no one knows who he is I was like He worked in Bape shop and sold Daniel Cherry Hat to tourists.’

Back to Pete: West screenshot a comment from soccer icon Tomb Brady and shared it with his 16.8 million followers, drawing Pete into the story with his caption, referring to him as ‘Skete’

Earlier this week, Kanye set Instagram on fire with sensational screenshots of him battling Kim over text about their children’s schooling.

The kids are currently attending a posh private school in Los Angeles, but Kanye apparently wanted them transferred to his own newly opened Donda Academy, a Christian school he named after his late mother.

“You don’t have to say where the kids go to school,” he raged over a text to Kim. ‘Why get say. Because you’re half white?’

He also took aim at Kim’s mother Kris Jenner, whom he called “Kris Jong Un” a few years ago.

Shocking: In one text, he insisted that he meet Kim in person and suggested that she arrange their children’s school choice because Kim is ‘half white’

Kim responded by relaying a message from Kris herself, begging him to stop berating her for “stressing” her at her advanced age of 66.

“You don’t have that kind of thing about my black kids and where they go to school. They won’t make playboy and sex tapes,” Kanye wrote, poking fun at Kim’s star-studded porn video and her Playboy cover. “Tell your Clinton friends to come get me. I’m here.’

In another Instagram post, he also objected to the school teacher’s children telling students about Kwanzaa.

“What the f*** is Kwanzaa and who made that shit up?” demanded the devout Christian rapper on social media.

‘It’s made me feel endlessly stressed’: It got even more personal when he shared another message Kim sent on behalf of her mom Kris Jenner

Too secular? He also disagreed with Kwanzaa and how it was taught in a private school, an institution he previously said didn’t want his kids to go to school.

In yet another post, he called out his “co-c** donors” Tristan Thompson, Travis Scott and Scott Disick, who have all had children with different women in the Kardashian-Jennery reality star family.

Meanwhile, the station wagon Kanye, A$AP Rocky and Antonio Brown appeared together in a photo shoot dragged over the weekend earlier this year, TMZ reported. The outlet noted that the vehicle has been taken away at the request of the police.

An employee of the tow company explained that the cream-colored car was illegally parked in a Los Angeles neighborhood and had been ticketed multiple times.

Photos of the trio were taken by Kevin Wong and shared on social media in January.

In other news: Meanwhile, station wagon Kanye, A$AP Rocky and Antonio Brown appeared together in a photo shoot that was dragged over the weekend earlier this year, TMZ reported.