Kanye West returns to Instagram to ROAST Vogue editor who slammed his 'White Lives Matter' t-shirts

Kanye ‘Ye’ West has blasted stylist and contributing Vogue fashion editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson after she labeled the ‘White Lives Matter’ t-shirts he wore in his latest YZY fashion show ‘dangerous’ and ‘violent’.

West, 43, posted a photo of Karefa-Johnson wearing a colorful mix of an outfit on her Instagram and wrote: ‘This is not a fashion person You speak on Ye Ima speak on you Ask Trevor Noah.’

The jab was apparently referring to Noah speaking out about West’s public behavior targeting his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her then-boyfriend Pete Davidson, calling it ‘scary to watch.’ West subsequently called Noah a racial slur.

It was recently announced that Noah will be leaving the Daily Show after seven years of declining ratings.

In a separate post, Ye zoomed in on Karefa-Johnson’s boots, which appear to be women’s black Veneda Carter Edition boots from Timberland. West wrote: ‘I KNOW ANNA HAAAATE’S BOOTS.’

Karefa-Johnson had posted on her Instagram a scathing of the ‘White Lives Matter’ t-shirts modeled on West’s runway, which included calling the collection ‘deeply offensive, violent and dangerous’.

‘I’m shaking…gathering my thoughts,’ she wrote, before labeling West’s actions as ‘indefensible behaviour’.

She later wrote that she was among those who ‘suffered in that room’ and worked through the ‘trauma’ of the experience.

Karefa-Johnson shared some of her disgusted musings at the YZY Season 9 show

She says she understands what West was ‘trying to do’ with his latest collection, but adds that it failed spectacularly and was instead a ‘deeply offensive, violent and dangerous’ display

Vogue’s contributing editor later explained that claiming to understand what West was ‘trying to do’ with the collection did not mean she was excusing his behavior

Karefa-Johnson posted a photo of Selah Marley, 23, daughter of Lauryn Hill and granddaughter of Bob Marley, modeling a shirt with a picture of Pope John Paul II that read “Juan Pablo II”

Ye’s final message follows a series of targeted attacks on Karefa-Johnson

The Grammy-winning musician shared a screenshot of Karefa-Johnson’s Instagram profile, which he wrote: ‘Break the processor when the computer can’t read the code This is a droid.’

He ended his posts by sharing the text ‘This means war’ across a black post.

Since the YZY Season 9 show in Paris on Monday, West has posted and deleted a series of messages on his Instagram, including one that read in all caps: ‘EVERYBODY KNOWS BLACK LIVES MATTER WAS A FAITH NOW IT’S OVER YOU ARE WELCOME ‘ [sic].

The outspoken star appeared to reinforce a lack of faith in the cause, which has developed a reputation for staging mass street protests over the perceived mistreatment of minorities around the world, as well as having leaders who misuse funds.

Among those who also attended the controversial YZY Season 9 show was right-wing personality Candace Owens, with whom West has a mostly friendly relationship.

West’s appearance with Owens is somewhat surprising as she recently called her ex Kim a ‘prostitute’ on her Daily Wire show after Kardashian’s ex Ray-J claimed she and her mother Kris Jenner released their sex tape on a calculated way, ‘like an album.’

Provocation: Kanye West sparked outrage on Tuesday after rejecting Black Lives Matter, the social movement created to protest social and racial injustices against his own community

Palling around: Also posing with West was right-wing commentator Candace Owens, beaming while wearing a complementary version of the ‘White Lives Matter’ shirt

Supermodel Gigi Hadid was quick to defend Karefa-Johnson against West’s online attacks, writing: ‘You wish you had a percentage of her intellect [sic].’

‘You have no idea, haha… If there is actually a point to any of your shit, she might be the only person who could save you. As if the ‘honour’ of being invited to your show should deter anyone from voicing their opinion..? Laugh out loud. You are a bully and a joke,” she added.

Hadid and Karefa-Johnson have previously worked together, with the stylist telling ELLE earlier this year that she shares a ‘genuine friendship’ with the model and that there is ‘deep respect and trust’ between them.

Actress Jodie Turner-Smith also hit out at Kanye’s latest tirade, sharing on her Instagram story: ‘I thought he said he was trying to bring people together??? Fake and disgusting and embarrassing, please touch some grass and stop sharing your poisonous thoughts.’

Karefa-Johnson and Gigi Hadid have worked together several times. Karefa-Johnson told ELLE earlier this year that they share a ‘genuine friendship’

Vogue’s parent company Condé Nast and Karefa-Johnson have been contacted by the Daily Mail for comment.

Regarding the show itself and the ‘White Lives Matter’ t-shirts, several members of the music and academic community have spoken out against Kanye’s show.

In the hip-hop community, outspoken rapper Boosie Badazz, who famously bragged about paying prostitutes to perform oral sex on his son, then 12, and nephew, then 13, called West out.

Boosie said: ‘After all we’ve been through as a race, you put on this disrespectful sh**t? You’re not afraid of how black people are dead and suffering at the hands of the white man, now Bush says he doesn’t like black people…really not.’

While far-left Temple University professor Marc Lamont Hill tweeted the photo of West with Owen, writing: ‘Kanye West’s decision to wear a “White Lives Matter” shirt is disgusting, dangerous and irresponsible. Some of you will rush to his defense. You should ask yourself why…’