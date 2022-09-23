Kanye West relaunches his political ambitions and vows to CURE cancer
Kanye West Relaunches His Political Ambitions and Vows to Cure Cancer with ‘Fresh Air and Fresh Food’ as Yeezy Becomes the World’s Biggest Company on Apple
- Kanye West spoke to ABC News on Thursday night
- The rapper said he might return to politics
<!–
<!–
<!– <!–
<!–
<!–
<!–
Kanye West has said he is open to a return to politics and emphasized that he had not been deterred by his failed 2020 presidential bid.
“I’m sure God dropped me on my sword and said this is not the time,” he told ABC News on Thursday night.
“But he is the savior.”