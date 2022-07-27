Kanye West presents A$AP Bari with $162K Mercedes Maybach SUV after he crashed his previous vehicle

Kanye West bought A$AP Bari a Mercedes Maybach SUV after the artist crashed his previous one.

A$AP Bari, 30, whose real name is Jabari Shelton, was featured in an Instagram clip showing the vehicle West, 45, had bought for him.

“You really bought me a Maybach truck,” A$AP Bari said in the clip. “Just crashed my car two days ago, all of you. I didn’t post it because I didn’t want people to DM me and ask “What’s going on? Are you okay?”

Latest: Kanye West, 45, bought A$AP Bari, 30, a Mercedes Maybach SUV after the artist crashed his previous one

A$AP Bari said, “Yeah, I crashed my car” and he was “about to cry” after West bought him a new car.

A$AP Bari did not elaborate on the accident, or how West heard about it.

A$AP Bari also posted a clip on social media of a DM exchange with West, who asked for his address and said he had a surprise for him. He wrote of a screen grab: ‘God is good. Thanks @kanyewest.’

West wrote in the exchange, “What is your home address? Or where are you now?’ to which A$AP Bari gave him his address.

A$AP Bari showcased the luxury vehicle in a social media post

A$AP Bari showed off the vehicle’s luxurious black leather interior in the clip

A$AP Bari also posted a clip on social media of a DM exchange with West, who asked for his address and said he had a surprise for him. He wrote of a screen grab: ‘God is good. Thanks @kanyewest’

West wrote: ‘Man, I just asked’ [redacted] when it came and she said 2mrw afternoon. I don’t want to describe it. I’m just waiting for you to get it.’

West has long supported A$AP Bari, a fashion entrepreneur who helped found the VLONE brand. In September 2018, West took to Twitter with words of support for A$AP Bari as he faced assault charges (to which he later pleaded guilty in January 2019).

‘Bari challenged me when no one else did and when he got in trouble I was afraid to say he was my friend just like I did with xxx and that was a p****s*** of my side,” West said. ‘I let the observation and the robots control me. That’s the real sunken spot. Bari I appreciate your perspective and vision. You also brought me closer to Rocky. Jedis never let perception and cancellation culture come between them.’

According to Car and driverthe cost of a 2022 Mercedes-Maybach GLS-Class starts at $162,000.