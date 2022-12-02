Kanye West praises Nazis in a deal to buy anything Parler collapses

“Every human being has value that he has brought to the table, especially Hitler,” Ye said during the interview, which took place about two weeks after he had dinner with former US President Donald Trump at Trump’s Florida home in Mar-a- Lago, accompanied by Nick Fuentes, an outspoken anti-Semite and Holocaust denier.
The restrictions on Ye’s Twitter account were lifted last month. He was welcomed back to the platform by Musk, who had completed his takeover of the social media service.
Musk responded to one of Ye’s first tweets after returning to the platform with a message playing with Ye’s name: “Don’t kill what you hate, keep what you love.”
Ye has been celebrating his return and tweeting regularly. “I love the First Amendment!” he posted on Thursday. “I pray to Jesus that Elon is real…”
His account on Parler has been mostly inactive for the past few days. At the time of publication, his last post was a week ago, when he shared the hashtag “#YE24,” which hinted at another presidential run. (In a bid for the nation’s top office in 2020, he missed the deadline to go on the ballot in many states and received only about 60,000 votes.)
Founded in 2018 and based in Nashville, Tennessee, Parler is known as an alternative and anything goes social media site. It has gained popularity among those who said they were censored on mainstream platforms for holding right-wing views. Backed by right-wing activist and heiress Rebekah Mercer, Parler was once the most downloaded app on Apple’s App Store, turning his opposition to strict content regulations into a selling point and attracting millions of Trump fans.
Last year, Apple, Amazon, and Google kicked Parler off their platforms after it hosted calls for violence around the time of the January 6, 2021 Capitol Hill riots. Apple and Google later restored the app, but it struggled to maintain a large user base.
When Parler returned to Google’s Play Store in September, Christina Cravens, Parler’s chief marketing officer, said in a statement, “We’re still happy to do business with dissenters on terms we do agree on.”
