Kanye West praises Nazis in a deal to buy anything Parler collapses

“Every human being has value that he has brought to the table, especially Hitler,” Ye said during the interview, which took place about two weeks after he had dinner with former US President Donald Trump at Trump’s Florida home in Mar-a- Lago, accompanied by Nick Fuentes, an outspoken anti-Semite and Holocaust denier.

The restrictions on Ye’s Twitter account were lifted last month. He was welcomed back to the platform by Musk, who had completed his takeover of the social media service.

Kanye West meets with then US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office in 2018. Credit:Bloomberg

Musk responded to one of Ye’s first tweets after returning to the platform with a message playing with Ye’s name: “Don’t kill what you hate, keep what you love.”

Ye has been celebrating his return and tweeting regularly. “I love the First Amendment!” he posted on Thursday. “I pray to Jesus that Elon is real…”