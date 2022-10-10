Kanye West posts rambling 30-minute video diary on YouTube where he slams his haters

Kanye West offered a rare glimpse into his personal life in a walking video that showed him singing in his car and showing Adidas executives a pornographic video.

The video diary posted to YouTube Monday morning showed the 45-year-old rapper through a fishhole-style camera in several scenes as he sang a new song in his car, met a fashion designer — and offered to buy his company — watched his daughter’s basketball game and designed new clothes.

It comes just a day after the rapper tweeted an anti-Semitic threat and was banned from Twitter and Instagram.

But the most unhinged part of the 30-minute video, titled Last Week, comes when the rapper meets Adidas executives whose faces are blurry.

You could see yourself meeting in a plain room, surrounded by men on crutches, apparently wearing Adidas sneakers, while he shows them something on his phone.

Finally, one of the men asks, “Is this a porn movie?” to which Kanye replies, “Yes.”

Soon the director tries to wipe Kanye’s hand away and tells him ‘come on’.

At that moment, Kanye sits down on one of the stools and points to a man in the corner who says, “I’m only going to work at Adidas if he’s the CEO.

“You’ve done the company, the company and the partnership wrong,” he tells the gentlemen, before one of his representatives says they’re “stealing” his ideas.

“It’s like stealing a child,” said the rep, whose face is also blurred. “These are all children of his mind, and you kidnapped them.” “So he’s angry and he’s right.”

He then berates the executives for stealing his ideas and claims he is the “king of culture.”

The rapper even threatens executives, saying: ‘This is another level of nuclear activity that no one will recover from’

The rapper then gets up from his chair and tells the executives, “If I’m the king of culture, I have to stand up, even if Jay is nailed by the money, or even if Jay isn’t a Christian, I have to stand up now if the king of culture, because you are talking to the king of culture.’

He then reminds them of his influence, before warning that ‘This is another level of nuclear activity that no one will recover from’ before warning that the extreme level of ‘global warming’ executives will experience will be devastating.

Kanye then seems frustrated by the discussions, saying he won’t “talk about money to people who are brokers than me” or discuss ideas with people “with fewer ideas than me” before abruptly leaving the meeting to move on to something. to look at his phone.

The video features several scenes of Kanye throughout the week, including him singing along to a new song in his car

Kanye briefly spoke to his ex Kim Kardashian in a muted portion of the video

The video also shows Kanye touring a location he’s considering for his new Donda Christian Academy

Other parts of the creeping video show the Gold Digger rapper dancing in his car to a song in which he describes feeling “like a fugitive.”

‘You have no idea what it takes b****/Go listen to Lil Baby, go listen to Future b****/Too past, you don’t think about your future b****/We I’m I’ve been here before, I’m not new to this,” the song reads.

“Fast-forward, try to figure out what to do with this/Try to pass judgment on me like I’m not/I’m too much of a real one for a fake b****.”

However, the song seems unfinished as West mumbles unintelligible phrases as an off-camera voice begins to make suggestions.

He is later seen again in a car dancing to his song First Time in a Long Time, getting a massage and designing clothes.

It also offers a first look at West’s vision for his secret Donda Academy Christian School, with the rapper touring a new potential space for the school.

He then asks the contractors if they can “dondify” the space, meaning no artificial light, no AC, and ramps instead of stairs.

The video — which started with a video game character scouring the streets of Shibuya, Japan in search of a pigeon — eventually ends with the rapper attending his daughter North West’s basketball game and briefly speaking with ex Kim Kardashian.

The video comes as the rapper continues to face a slew of controversy.

He shocked his fans Monday when he wore a ‘White Lives Matter’ T-shirt design at his surprise Yeezy fashion show in Paris.

The rapper was pictured standing next to Candace Owens, in reverse colors of the same shirt.

What followed was a snowball of reactions from fans and celebrities on social media, with some defending Kanye and others condemning him.

He later repeated his “White Lives Matter” slogan on Wednesday, explaining that when people ask why he made the shirt, he replies that it’s because “they do.”

In the aftermath, his Instagram account was suspended and Adidas announced that it was reviewing their partnership with the controversial star.

The German sporting goods manufacturer released a statement Thursday morning saying it is reviewing its business dealings with the outspoken musician following his very public criticism of the company and its CEO.

Kanye claimed the company was stealing his ideas.

“After repeated attempts to resolve the situation privately, we have made the decision to review the partnership. During this time, we will continue to manage the current product together,” the company said.

“Adidas has always been about creativity, innovation and supporting athletes and artists to realize their vision. The partnership with Adidas Yeezy is one of the most successful in the history of our industry,” said Adidas.

“We also recognize that all successful partnerships are rooted in mutual respect and shared values.”

In response, Kanye took to Instagram with a screenshot of the announcement, writing, “F**K ADIDAS I’M RAPE ADIDAS ADIDAS AND STOLE MY DESIGNS.”

Over the weekend, Kanye got in even more trouble after he tweeted, “I’m a little sleepy tonight, but when I wake up, I’m going to die with 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.”

He added: ‘The funny thing is that I can’t actually be anti-Semitic because black people are actually Jewish too.

“You’ve been playing with me and trying to blackmail anyone who is against your agenda.”

Deafcon – also known as the Defense Preparedness Condition – is a warning used by the United States Armed Forces to indicate how quickly the military can be deployed during deadly emergencies and attacks.

In response to the tweet, Jamie Lee Curtis wrote: “The holiest day in Judaism was last week. Words are important. A threat to the Jewish people once ended in genocide.’

The Halloween star’s father, Tony Curtis, was the son of Hungarian Jewish parents who immigrated to the United States.

Soon, many other A-listers were calling out the rapper for his comments, and Kanye was soon banned from posting to his Twitter account, with a Twitter spokesperson saying, “The account in question has been locked due to a violation of Twitter policy.”