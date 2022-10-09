Kanye West posts disturbing tweet claiming he's 'going def con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE'

Kanye West continued his return to Twitter with a disturbing tweet suggesting he would ‘go death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE’ while bringing back his ‘White Lives Matter’ t-shirt.

West, 45, wore the controversial jersey to his daughter North’s basketball game Saturday night.

However, the tweet about Jewish people has been seen as so incendiary that Twitter has already removed it just hours after West – who now typically goes by ‘Ye’ – posted it.

The rapper wrote: ‘I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I go death contest 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE’, a malapropism of the hacker term ‘def con’.

He added: ‘The funny thing is I can’t actually be anti-Semitic because black people are actually Jews too. You guys have been playing with me and trying to push all those who are against your agenda.’

The tweet was removed shortly after for ‘violation of Twitter rules.’ West has not been suspended from the platform.

It’s been an active weekend for the social media mogul as he went after Mark Zuckerberg to restrict his Instagram after he posted a now-deleted private conversation with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.

In the text exchange, Combs tries to get West to stop wearing ‘White Lives Matter’ sports jerseys.

‘I’m trying to talk to you as a black man. And I’m talking to you because this is hurting our people. Stop.’

West replies: ‘Anything you write I will post.’ The rapper and fashion mogul kept his word and sent the entire exchange to his 18 million followers.

The string of texts ends with West accusing Combs of being controlled by Jews – an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory.

‘This is not a game. I use you as an example to show the Jewish people who told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me,’ West wrote his friend.

He reportedly captioned the post from the text exchange “Jesus is Jewish.” The American Jewish Committee has since condemned West, saying his post was ‘dangerous’.

West reportedly told Combs that ‘Jews told you to call me’ and that they would not ‘threaten or influence me’. West also said the rapper ‘broke my heart’ and that ‘no one comes between me and my money’

After the posts were removed by Meta, which owns Instagram, West called Zuckerberg’s company on Twitter to restrict his account.

“Look here Mark. The way you walked kicks me off Instagram. You used to be my n***a.’

He posted the tweet along with a picture of the couple performing karaoke at an unknown time.

A Meta spokesperson said: ‘We may place restrictions on accounts that repeatedly break our rules.’

It’s unclear what exact rule West broke, but he has used the platform with increasing frequency to bash numerous people, including his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

West also recently sat down for an interview with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson after returning from Paris Fashion Week, where he sparked controversy with his ‘White Lives Matter’ fashion show concept.

The interview came just days after the 45-year-old rapper caused widespread controversy when he wore a ‘White Lives Matter’ T-shirt at his YZY fashion show in Paris, which was widely condemned by fans and the fashion industry and prompted Adidas to to put her relationship with him ‘under review.’

He told Carlson that the shirt came from his “energy” and his “connection with God.”

‘I do certain things based on a feeling, I just channel the energy. It feels right, hits with a gut instinct, connection with God and just brilliance.’

He also said he thought the idea of ​​him ‘wearing the shirt’ was funny, and his father – who he claimed is a former Black Panther – thought so too.

“I said, ‘Dad, why do you think this is funny?’ and he said, ‘It’s just a black man stating the obvious,'” he told Carlson.

‘That was my favorite answer because I kept thinking: People are looking for an explanation. And people say that as an artist you don’t need an explanation, but as a leader you do.

West has been in the hot seat recently for his ‘White Lives Matter’ shirt, which he was recently spotted wearing to his daughter’s game (pictured)

West debuted the shirt at Paris Fashion Week alongside conservative commentator Candance Owens (pictured together)

He also spoke to Fox News’ Tucker Carlson recently about the shirts, saying he does “certain things out of a feeling, I’m just channeling the energy.” It feels right, hits with a gut instinct, connection with God and just brilliance’

He also said the controversy is that white people ‘have stripped us of our identity and labeled us a color, told us what it means to be black.’

‘The answer to why I wrote ‘White Lives Matter’ on a shirt is because they do. That is the obvious’.

Many have called the fashion designer out for the slogan, including model Gigi Hadid, who branded him a ‘bully’.

The supermodel, 27, recently commented that Ye was ‘a bully’ after he lashed out at Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson when she called his White Lives Matter merchandise presented during Paris Fashion Week ‘violent’ and ‘dangerous’.

Later he lashed out at her and called her a ‘Karen’. He wrote: ‘YOU WERE BORN WITH A SILVER SPOON IN YOUR MOUTH YOU ARE A ZOMBIE.’

West fired stylist and contributing Vogue fashion editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson after she labeled the ‘White Lives Matter’ t-shirts ‘dangerous’ and ‘violent’.

He later walked back his criticism and insisted he had no problem with Vogue’s contributing fashion editor.

His publicist Jason Lee quit in protest of the provocative show, writing on Instagram that West was ‘throwing up black people and reinforcing white supremacy.’

Since West aired his dirty laundry on Twitter and caused a storm at Paris Fashion Week, Adidas announced it would review its business relationship with the rapper after he spoke out against the brand.

Khloe Kardashian – the sister of his ex-wife – has pleaded with West in a now-deleted post to stop broadcasting the family business online.