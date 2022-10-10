Kanye West links arms with model Juliana Nalu as they catch a movie together in LA

Kanye West was spotted again with model Juliana Nalu as the duo enjoyed a date night in Los Angeles on Monday.

The rapper, 45, and Juliana, a 24-year-old stunner from Rio de Janeiro, were seen shooting the Triangle Of Sadness movie in Hollywood on Saturday night.

Juliana grabbed Kanye’s arm as they went in and even wore the same black “2024” hat Kanye showed on his Twitter account a few days ago, hinting at a possible presidential election.

Movie night: Kanye West was spotted again with model Juliana Nalu as the duo enjoyed a date night in Los Angeles on Monday

The beauty tucked her hand into his elbow as she followed him into the building.

She looked stunning in a black and white top, fitted trousers and sexy heeled boots.

She accessorized the look with a slouchy black bag.

As he usually does, Kanye was decked out all in black, from his coat to his knee-high boots.

Arm in Arm: Juliana held Kanye’s arm as she followed him into the building

Presidential ambitions? The model wore the same 2024 hat that Kanye recently flaunted, hinting at a possible presidential run

He guided Juliana through the crowd, cell phone in hand.

Kanye has been spotted with Juliana several times over the past few days.

The rapper and the model were seen together in a Beverly Hills hotel on Thursday and had dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica on Saturday night.

The sightings came just days before Kanye sparked outrage for posting an anti-Semitic tweet against the Jewish community.

Getting to know you! Kanye has been seen several times with Juliana in the past few days

The backlash from A-listers came when both Twitter and Instagram received massive criticism for their apparent reluctance to remove anti-Semitic comments from the site.

West was banned from posting to his Twitter account after the shocking threats — just hours after being restricted from Instagram.

In a post, which has since been deleted by Twitter, Kanye wrote: “I’m a little sleepy tonight, but when I wake up I’m going to die with 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.”

He added: ‘The funny thing is that I can’t actually be anti-Semitic because black people are actually Jewish too.

Controversy: The sightings came days before Kanye sparked outrage for posting an anti-Semitic tweet against the Jewish community

“You’ve been playing with me and trying to blackmail anyone who is against your agenda.”

Jamie Lee Curtis spoke about the timing of West’s words, a week after Yom Kippur, adding: “Words matter. A threat to the Jewish people once ended in genocide.’

Comedian Sarah Silverman and Frozen star Josh Gad have denounced Kanye’s anti-Semitic Twitter outburst.

Silverman, 51, tweeted: ‘Kanye threatened the Jews on Twitter yesterday and it’s not even trending. Why usually only Jews speak out against Jewish hatred? The silence is so loud.’

Hours after posting, West was locked out of his Twitter account – because Jewish celebrities and politicians condemned him for the despicable online abuse.

A Twitter spokesperson said of West’s comments: “The account in question has been locked due to a violation of Twitter policy.” This means that the rapper cannot post.