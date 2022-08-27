Kanye West keeps it low-key for dinner at celebrity hotspot in Santa Monica

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Kanye West is no doubt feeling more at ease after learning that he will not face charges in connection with the case in which he was charged with beating an autograph seeker earlier this year.

After finding out there just wasn’t enough evidence for the Los Angeles Attorney General to charge him on Tuesday, the hip-hop superstar has since enjoyed some relaxing time, including a stop for a meal at Giorgio Baldi on Friday.

He was seen leaving the luxurious family-run Italian restaurant, a celebrity hot spot, trying to go incognito in a hooded sweatshirt and baseball cap.

Incognito: Kanye West, 45, kept quiet as he left Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica on Friday

West, 45, looked a little dowdy, dressed in a worn purple sweatshirt with the hood pulled up over a multicolored baseball cap.

The City Of Gods star also sported a slightly unkempt beard and mustache.

In keeping with his casual theme, the famed rapper, music producer and entrepreneur also wore a distressed t-shirt under his hoodie with black jeans and matching sneakers.

Staring straight ahead or at the ground, the All Falls Down rapper and music producer kept to himself.

Calm: West, 45, looked a bit disheveled, wearing a worn purple sweatshirt with the hood pulled up over a multicolored baseball cap

No charges: Three days earlier, West was told he will not face criminal charges for that incident where he was accused of hitting a fan who asked for his autograph in January

Just three days earlier, Ye was told he was free and would not face charges after he was accused of punching a fan who asked for his autograph outside the Soho Warehouse, a members’ club in downtown Los Angeles, around 3 hour. am in January this year.

“After a thorough and careful review of all evidence, our office is refusing to file a case on the basis of a reasonable chance of conviction,” the Los Angeles city attorney announced in a statement reported by TMZ.

The core of the decision not to proceed was based on a general lack of evidence.

A video capturing part of the incident, but not the alleged punches, revealed a man claiming to be West’s cousin trying to talk to him, and Ye yelling back at home to “get away from me!”

Clear: The rapper and music producer’s lawyer claims his client “did nothing wrong” in connection with the incident outside the club for members in downtown Los Angeles

TMZ had reported that West allegedly punched him twice, first in the neck and then in the head after a heated exchange.

An attorney for West, Michael A. Goldstein, said: Forbes his client is “satisfied with this solution because it recognizes that my client has done nothing wrong.”

Goldstein said that on several occasions, West “made every effort” to break away from this person “whose behavior became that of an aggressive stalker” and followed him to three different locations, saying he called the LA City Attorney’s office of video, photos and witnesses. testimony that proves it.

West promoted his newest studio, his eleventh, which came out in late February, right after the first two singles Eazy and City Of Gods.

Donda 2 and his previous studio album Donda, released in August 2021, are both named after the Georgian’s late mother, Donda West, who passed away suddenly in November 2007.