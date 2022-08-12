Kanye West keeps a low profile as he visits Malibu house with a mystery brunette

Kanye West took an active role in the construction on his $57 million Malibu home when he visited the site on Friday.

The 45-year-old rapper had a special guest with him, an unidentified brunette, who did her best to keep a low profile.

Kanye’s focus on his gutted home, which he purchased last year for a staggering $57.3 million, comes after he once again returned to Instagram, though this time without a post mocking his ex-wife Kim Kardashian or her now-ex Pete Davidson.

Kanye was dressed casually in an all-black minimalist ensemble for the site visit.

He had on a black tank top hoodie with cut-off sleeves, which revealed a hint of his bare chest underneath.

The Monster rapper had his hood pulled up, and he also had on a black baseball cap.

He looked comical as he pulled the drawstrings on his hoodie, scrunching it down so that there was only a tiny hole for his eyes to poke out of.

Kanye matched his hoodie with nondescript black shorts, and he stayed on theme with tall black socks and black-and-charcoal Yeezy shoes.

Walking by the producer’s side was a woman with dark hair tied back in a bun and a set of enormous bug-eyed black sunglasses that obscured her face.

She followed Kanye’s example and pulled up her hood to partly cover the bottom of her face.

The woman showed off her trim, sporty figure later as the couple entered the house. She was spotted standing on a balcony and basking in the brilliant sun while wearing powder blue leggings that highlighted her toned legs and a matching tube top.

She contrasted the athleisure ensemble with a pair of pointy-toed black heels.

The unidentified woman removed her sunglasses as she and Kanye found a shady patch on another part of the balcony and chatted.

He seemed animated, and both could be seen smiling ear-to-ear at one point. The Flashing Lights rapper pulled out his phone at one point, and she leaned over to see his screen.

The house, which was originally put on the market for $75 million, was designed by the renowned Japanese architect Tadao Ando.

Kanye has been fascinated by Ando’s work ever since observing some of his striking architecture during a visit to Japan’s ‘art island’ Naoshima, according to Dirt.

The Malibu home, which is one of Ando’s few structures in the US, has been completely gutted by Kanye, who is far from completing the renovations, TMZ reported last month.

So far, Kanye hasn’t given any indication of who the woman is or how they met.

The rapper returned to Instagram on Friday, just four days after he took a parting shot at Pete Davidson before once again wiping his account.

‘Look to the children. Look to the homeless. As the biggest inspiration for all design,’ read the simple text post that he shared.

It’s not clear if the current designs he is working on for his Malibu home relate to that philosophy, though he’s like to share more of his creative process down the line.

Prior to that relatively innocuous post, Kanye brought what seemed to be a relatively peaceful phase of his divorce from Kim Kardashian to a screeching halt.

After news broke that she and his oft-mocked nemesis Pete Davidson had broken up, he posted a meme of a fake New York Times front page with a massive headline reading, ‘Skete Davidson Dead At Age 28.’

He also included a jab at his former friend Kid Cudi in minuscule text at the bottom which referenced him ending his Rolling Loud set early after audience members threw bottles and other objects at him.

Following the post, a source exclusively told DailyMail.com that Kim found it ‘appalling.’

‘Kim won’t stand for this. She is demanding that Kanye take the post down, but he won’t,’ said a source close to the reality icon.

Although there was no indication that the formerly married couple might get back together, Kanye’s behavior toward her and Pete — and his final parting shot at the comedian — seems to have ended those prospects for good.

‘She has been vigorously defending Pete. She’ll never get back together with Kanye over the way he’s treated the people she loves and respects,’ the source continued.

Hours after he shared the post, it was taken down and his Instagram was again empty.