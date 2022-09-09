Kanye West is ‘releasing all grudges’ after the death of Queen Elizabeth II

The death of Queen Elizabeth II seems to have inspired Kanye West to turn a new page and curb his many resentments.

The 45-year-old rapper took to his Instagram account in the early hours of Friday morning to announce in a text message that he was “letting go of all resentments,” while adding photos of the Queen to suggest her death had inspired him.

His vow to let the past be forever comes as he has snapped at his ex-wife Kim Kardashian – as well as the Adidas and Gap brands – in recent weeks.

Kanye’s message came in the form of one of his now standard text messages, which he didn’t bother to caption.

“Life is precious,” he wrote. “Let go of all resentment today. Leaning in the light.’

He continued the short text with a black-and-white photograph of the late Queen in her youth, along with a colorized close-up of her gazing sideways.

The post was Ye’s second attempt at putting his grudges behind him, as an earlier, since-deleted version contains the same text, along with an additional sentence containing the words he recently encountered: “Best wishes and blessings to Pete.” [Davidson] [Kid] Cudi Daniel Cheery [sic],’ he wrote originally, according to TMZ.

The Monster rapper, in particular, didn’t include his ex-wife Kim, although most of his posts terrorizing her were about other matters, such as where their four kids go to school.

Queen Elizabeth died Thursday at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. A cause has not been announced by the royal family.

Her son Charles was elevated to the throne as King Charles III after her death.

“The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty the Queen, is a moment of greatest sorrow for me and all members of my family,” he said in a statement.

“We deeply mourn the passing of a beloved Sovereign and a dearly beloved mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt by the entire country, the rich and the Commonwealth, and countless people around the world.”

Earlier on Thursday, it was announced that she was under medical supervision after her doctors became “concerned” about her condition.

Born in 1926, Elizabeth ascended the throne and reigned longer than any other British monarch.

Family: Kanye’s efforts to tone down his online vitriol come after he showed his devotion to his children in a photo posted to Instagram on Wednesday

Kanye’s efforts to tone down his online vitriol come after he showed his devotion to his children in a photo posted to Instagram on Wednesday.

In the photo, he was seen hugging North, nine; Saint, six; Chicago, four; and Psalm, three.

He captioned the shot: “Some things are bigger than money. My kids have no idea what Dad went through these past few days alone to secure the brand that will one day be handed over to them God willing.

“These future leaders will never shy away from being stolen and forced to compromise who they are for the check.”

His post came amid public rows with Adidas over claims the brand had copied its ideas and style from its Yeezy shoes and sandals to its recent shoes.

Real Yeezys: The Real Yeezys Slides Kanye West Sold Through His Deal With Adidas, Which He Said Looked Too Much Like The New Adilette Sandal

He gained public support on social media from producer Swizz Beatz and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.

In recent days, Kanye has pretended that Adidas CEO Kasper Rørsted had passed away with a fake New York Times front page even though he is still alive.

However, he seemed to suggest a thawing of relations even before Queen Elizabeth’s death inspired him, as he urged his followers to tone down their attacks on Adidas CCO Alasdhair Willis on Tuesday.

He also fought it off with the brand’s SVP/General Manager, Daniel Cherry, who was one of the people he planned to settle his feuds with.

Toning down: However, he seemed to suggest a thawing of relations even before Queen Elizabeth’s death inspired him, as he urged his followers to tone down their attacks on Adidas CCO Alasdhair Willis on Tuesday

Kanye’s longest running feud was with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, who was not mentioned in the earlier version of his post.

Since she started dating former SNL star Pete Davidson shortly after making her debut as host of the show last October, Kanye has relentlessly attacked her and the comedian via his Instagram page.

Among the collateral damage was his relationship with fellow rapper Kid Cudi, also one of those he wants to end his disagreements with.

Cudi’s sin seemed to be his ongoing friendship with Davidson, which caused West to lash out at him in several posts. Cudi, who has appeared on many of the Flashing Lights rapper’s albums, has vowed to stop working with him over the messages.

Though Kanye seemed to have toned down his post about Kim and Pete in the final weeks of their relationship, he poured salt on the wound after their breakup was reported by posting another fake New York Times front page joke about the obituary. for Davidson after the breakup, although he is alive.

Kanye’s last online sparring with Kim was over where their kids would go to school, as he didn’t want them to go to the elite private school his ex-wife had chosen, and instead wanted them to go to his newly opened Donda Christian school. Academy went.