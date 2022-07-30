Kanye West is ever the doting dad as he and daughter Chicago support North at basketball game

Kanye West was on father duty Friday afternoon when he attended his oldest daughter North’s basketball game in Los Angeles.

The rapper, 45, who wore an all-black sweatshirt and his signature moon boots, was joined by his youngest daughter Chicago.

He fondly held the four-year-old girl’s hand as they walked to the gymnasium where North’s game was being held.

Kanye looked comfortable in a black sweatshirt layered over a plain tee and sweatpants.

A pair of large gray headphones sat on top of his head, although he left them off his ears so he could pay attention to his girls.

Chicago looked adorable wearing a light purple shirt and matching shorts to her big sister’s game.

Kanye’s nine-year-old daughter North wore a black jersey to the game and dribbled a multicolored basketball into the gym.

Kanye shares his daughters, along with six-year-old son Saint West and three-year-old son Psalm West, with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

Kim and Kanye tied the knot in 2014, but after nearly seven years of marriage, the 41-year-old reality star filed for divorce in February 2021.

She was declared legally single in March of this year and is currently dating comedian Pete Davidson, 28.

West has also tried dating for the past year, having previously been linked to Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox and Instagram model Chaney Jones.

Kanye, who changed his name to Ye earlier this year, made headlines earlier this week when he gave A$AP Barl a Mercedes. Maybach SUV after the artist crashed his previous one.

A$AP Bari, 30, whose real name is Jabari Shelton, was featured in an Instagram clip showing the vehicle West bought for him.

“You really bought me a Maybach truck,” A$AP Bari said in the clip. “Just crashed my car two days ago, all of you. I didn’t post it because I didn’t want people to DM me and ask “What’s going on? Are you okay?”

A$AP Bari said, “Yeah, I crashed my car” and he was “about to cry” after West bought him a new car.

A$AP Bari did not elaborate on the accident, or how West heard about it.

A$AP Bari also posted a clip on social media of a DM exchange with West, who asked for his address and said he had a surprise for him. He wrote of a screen grab: ‘God is good. Thanks @kanyewest.’

West wrote in the exchange, “What is your home address? Or where are you now?’ to which A$AP Bari gave him his address.

West wrote: ‘Man, I just asked’ [redacted] when it came and she said 2mrw afternoon. I don’t want to describe it. I’m just waiting for you to get it.’

Kanye has long supported A$AP Bari, a fashion entrepreneur who helped found the VLONE brand. In September 2018, West took to Twitter with words of support for A$AP Bari as he faced assault charges (to which he later pleaded guilty in January 2019).

‘Bari challenged me when no one else did and when he got in trouble I was afraid to say he was my friend just like I did with xxx and that was a p****s*** of my side,” West said. ‘I let the observation and the robots control me. That’s the real sunken spot. Bari I appreciate your perspective and vision. You also brought me closer to Rocky. Jedis never let perception and cancellation culture come between them.’

According to Car and driverthe cost of a 2022 Mercedes-Maybach GLS-Class starts at $162,000.