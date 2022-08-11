Kanye West Goes Out When Spotted After Ex-Wife Kim Kardashian’s Divorce From Pete Davidson

Kanye West appeared to be in good spirits when he was spotted in Los Angeles on Wednesday, following recent news that his ex-wife Kim Kardashian split from her beloved Pete Davidson.

The rapper, 45, covered in a sleeveless black hoodie worn over a long-sleeved camouflage shirt, which he paired with gray jeans and a ball cap.

The outing comes after the exclusive Dailymail.com story in which a source said Kim, 41, found Kanye’s Instagram post on Monday – an image from a fake New York Times newspaper with the headline ‘Skete Davidson dead at 28-year-old age’ – ‘terrible’.

The musician completed his look with a pair of chunky black boots. The busy star was also seen with his cell phone in hand.

Not wanting to draw attention, he was at one point seen pulling his hoodie over his cap, shielding his face.

The entertainer posted the mock-up newspaper page announcing Pete’s, 28, “dead” just two days after his split from Kim.

The paper had Monday’s date and also a slogan that read, “Kid Cudi wanted to play funeral, but afraid of bottle throwers.”

That was a reference to Kid Cudi, 38, who cut his headline on Rolling Loud on July 22nd because people were throwing bottles at him. He filled in for Kanye at the last minute, but then Kanye showed up later anyway and performed.

Kim then slammed the “terrible” meme on Instagram and demanded that he remove it. The message has been removed from his account.

A source close to the star told DailyMail.com: “Kim won’t vouch for this. She demands that Kanye take down the post, but he doesn’t.

“She defended Pete vigorously. She will never come to Kanye again because of the way he treated the people she loves and respects.

“She went out of her way to have a good co-parenting situation for the kids.”

“She won’t take this kind of behavior from him.”

The reality TV star broke up with Pete last week after being first paired up in October when Kim made her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live.

After being together for less than a year, the couple decided to just stay friends, due to the long distance and conflicting schedules – with Kim in the US while Pete is filming in Australia.

The post isn’t the first time Kanye has lashed out at his children’s mother, who was banned from Instagram for 24 hours in March after he violated their policies on hate speech, bullying and harassment.

The rapper started posting regularly about their children and relationship after his estranged wife was officially linked to Pete.

Sources close to the reality star have also denied reports that she broke up with the comedian due to his “immaturity.”

The source added: ‘Kim and Kanye’s divorce is still going on. She believes people should not agree with this post – and Instagram should not allow this kind of harassment.

Kim and Kanye married in 2014, but they filed documents in December to be recognized as legally single after their divorce.

The couple – who have four children together, including North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4 and Psalm, 3 – have been co-parenting since filing for divorce in January 2021.