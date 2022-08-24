Kanye West last week filed a trademark for a strange new logo that he reportedly plans to use in his upcoming retail ventures.

The 45-year-old musician hopes to secure copyright on a disc-like dark blue design with a jagged outer edge with a solid circular band inside, it was alleged.

His latest court documents come a month after he filed for the trademark for a similar design with a white interior instead of a blue one. TMZ reports.

What’s Happening: Kanye West filed a trademark last week for a strange new logo that he reportedly plans to use in his upcoming retail ventures; seen in may in NYC

Kanye’s lawsuit last week makes clear his intentions for the new design: “The color(s) of blue is/are claimed as a trademark of the brand.”

Though best known for his music, Kanye is also at the helm of an international fashion brand known for its sneakers.

According to his latest court documents, the new blue logo is intended to be used for retail stores, online shopping services and online ordering services.

Rumors have been circulating for months that Kanye plans to open his own stores to sell his fashion products.

There it is: The 45-year-old hopes to secure copyright on a disc-like dark blue design with a jagged outer edge with a solid circular band inside

Previous incarnation: His final court documents come a month after he trademarked a similar design with a white interior instead of a blue one, TMZ reports

Last month, TMZ revealed that he had filed a trademark for the name ‘YZYSPLY’ for retail stores, online shopping services and online ordering services.

The name is reminiscent of the Yeezy Supply website through which Kanye has previously made certain limited edition items available to his fans.

His ‘YZSPLY’ trademark registration covers a wide variety of clothing ranging from tennis clothes to thongs and visors to socks.

Earlier this week, it was announced that Kanye will not be charged with beating an autograph seeker outside a Los Angeles club in January.

Off the hook: Earlier this week, it emerged that Kanye is not facing charges for allegedly beating an autograph seeker outside a Los Angeles club in January

Los Angeles City Law Firm Informed TMZ in a statement: “After a thorough and careful review of all evidence, our office is refusing to file a case on the basis of a reasonable chance of conviction.”

He was previously under investigation for felony battery – a charge with a fine of up to six months behind bars.

Kanye allegedly punched the fan and knocked him down around 3 a.m. in front of the private members club Soho Warehouse in West Hollywood.

The fan allegedly asked for an autograph, which would reportedly provoke an increasingly intense confrontation that reportedly escalated to become physical.

About the city: Hours before the alleged altercation, Kanye partied in LA hotspot Delilah with his then-girlfriend Julia Fox (left) as well as Madonna (center) and Floyd Mayweather (right)

Kanye then claimed that Entertainment tonight that the person he supposedly hit “wasn’t a fan” but was “taking autographs to make money off it.”

Describing the encounter, he said, “And this guy just had a real attitude, like, ‘What are you going to do? And do you see that?” I’m just telling you, that blue COVID mask won’t stop that knockout, you know what I’m saying.”

At the time, he was in the throes of an explosive public feud with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian over parenting disputes involving their four children.

Glam queen: He was in the throes of an explosive public feud at the time with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, pictured in New Jersey last month

He also publicly clashed with Kim’s then-boyfriend, Saturday Night Live lothario Pete Davidson, whom she eventually parted ways with this month.

Kanye cheered on Kim’s latest breakup by posting a joke from a New York Times headline declaring ‘Skete Davidson’ dead.

A source has claimed that Pete, who like Kanye has a history of mental health issues, has spent “months” in “trauma therapy” due to the rap superstar’s behavior.

‘The attention and negativity of Kanye and his antics is a trigger for [Pete]and he had to seek help,” the insider said People.