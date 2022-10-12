Kanye West episode dumped from LeBron James talk show The Shop after he repeated 'hate speech'

<!–

Producers of LeBron James’ YouTube talk show Uninterrupted The Shop said they were scrapping a recent episode featuring Kanye West after the rapper repeated the ‘hate speech’ he has spewed on social media recently.

The Shop co-producer, Maverick Carter, said the episode would not air because of West’s comments and that the details of what he said would not be released.

Carter said he and West, 45, discussed his recent behavior — widely panned as anti-Semitic — before taping the show and that he believed West was “capable of a respectful discussion.”

But once on the show, West apparently continued to push for controversial rhetoric, leading to the decision to spike the episode. Carter noted that West had been booked weeks ago before his recent spat with controversy.

The rapper-turned-fashion mogul sparked outrage in recent weeks after he debuted a line of White Lives Matter shirts at Paris Fashion Week, then sent out a tweet saying he was ‘going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE’.

The tweet followed a similar anti-Semitic post West made on his Instagram, which led to the suspension of both of his social media accounts. It is unclear how long the suspensions will last.

Many have speculated that West – who has said he suffers from bipolar disorder – is in the midst of a psychological episode.

The Shop co-producer Maverick Carter (right), who hosts the show with LeBron James (left), said West pushed for ‘hate speech’ and ‘dangerous stereotypes’ during filming

In a statement to The Hollywood ReporterCarter explained why The Shop’s producers chose to scrap the episode featuring West.

‘Yesterday we filmed an episode of The Shop with Kanye West. Kanye was booked weeks ago and after talking to Kanye directly the day before we recorded I thought he was capable of a respectful discussion and he was ready to address all of his recent comments. Unfortunately, he used The Shop to repeat more hate speech and extremely dangerous stereotypes.’

‘We have made the decision not to air this episode or any of Kanye’s remarks. While The Shop embraces thoughtful discourse and diverse opinions, we have zero tolerance for hate speech of any kind and will never allow our channels to be used to promote hate. I take full responsibility for believing Kanye wanted a different conversation and apologize to our guests and crew. Hate speech should never have an audience,” Carter said.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, James was not present at the taping of the episode.

On the YouTube talk show Uninterrupted The Shop, LeBron James and Maverick Carter interview guests on a set that mimics a barber shop

Kanye West’s infamous tweet, which has been labeled anti-Semitic by countless people

News of West’s debauched appearance on The Shop comes a day after Motherboard leaked an unaired clip of his interview with Tucker Carlson in which he said Planned Parenthood was created to ‘control the Jewish population’ through eugenics.

“When I say Jew, I mean the 12 lost tribes of Judah, the blood of Christ, as the people known as the black race really are,” he added. ‘That is what our people are. The blood of Christ. This is my faith as a Christian.’

The clip was notably absent from the interview when it aired on Fox News last week.

Nevertheless, the broadcast portions of West’s interview remained filled with bizarre statements, including a suggestion that his children had been replaced with ‘professional actors’ in his home to ‘sexualize my children’.

He also pushed anti-Semitic trope about Jews who are good with money, saying, ‘I’d rather my kids knew Hanukkah than Kwanzaa. At least it comes with some financial engineering,’ before he chuckles.