Kanye West embraces his children amid clash with Adidas: ‘These future leaders will never back down’

Kanye West took to Instagram on Thursday with a photo of him hugging his four children amid his ongoing business battle with Adidas.

The image shows West, 45, with daughters North, nine, and Chicago, four, and sons Saint, six, and Psalm, three, embracing the quartet he shares with ex-wife Kim Kardashian, 41.

He captioned the shot: “Some things are bigger than money. My kids have no idea what Dad went through these past few days alone to secure the brand that will one day be handed over to them God willing.

“These future leaders will never shy away from being stolen and forced to compromise who they are for the check.”

West’s comments on the social media site came in the wake of his recent public clash with Adidas, as he says the company stole his ideas and kept him out of the loop in terms of marketing the product.

West has received support from some of his contemporaries in the hip-hop community, such as Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, Swizz Beatz and TI

In a social media post that he subsequently deleted, West said Adidas “don’t want to smoke anymore” in their clash with him.

