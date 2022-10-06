Kanye West doubles down on White Lives Matter slogan as Diddy comes to his defense

Kanye West stuck to the “White Lives Matter” slogan which he wore on a T-shirt on Monday at his surprise Yeezy fashion show in Paris.

The Donda rapper, 45, posted a photo of the black long-sleeved shirt on his Instagram on Wednesday with the caption: “Here’s my final response when people ask me why I made a T-shirt that says white lives matter.” … THEY DO.’

Meanwhile, Sean “Diddy” Combs is one of the only famous friends currently defending Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband, who called the musician a “freethinker” and says his message was “misinterpreted.”

Diddy, 52, said ‘My boy is a super, super, super free thinker’ in an interview on The Breakfast Club on Wednesday.

“And often he means he’s misunderstood, you know what I mean?” the record executive added.

When host Charlamagne, 44, intervened to say, “You need to stop making excuses for him,” he replied: “No, no, I’m not making up excuses, I’m just saying that if he did, that’s the the way he thinks .’

The rapper also stated that people “don’t have to judge or cancel Kanye,” but that he understands that the shirts are “very tone-deaf.”

“I understand white lives matter, but it doesn’t,” Diddy continued.

‘[Black Lives Matter] was our slogan. That was not our slogan not to share with anyone else… Because right now we are the ones who die, who are locked up, who are left in poverty.’

“You have to be unapologetically black and love your people and your tribe first,” he added.

Diddy also revealed that he previously planned to release his own T-shirt to support West, but now'[needs] a few days to get over the ‘White Lives Matter’ design.

You shocked fans on Monday, when he debuted the design, even having fashion models on the show wear the clothes with the message written on them, a response to the Black Lives Matter movement founded in 2013 after Trayvon Martin’s fatal shooting by George Zimmerman.

The front of West’s “White Lives Matter” shirt appeared to have a collage of photos of Pope John Paul II, with the caption referring to him in Spanish as “Juan Pablo II.”

West also posed with right-wing commentator Candace Owens, who wore a complementary version of the shirt, and Kanye’s daughter North West, nine.

Among those who modeled West’s new Paris design was Bob Marley’s granddaughter, Selah Marley. Selah is the daughter of Lauryn Hill and Rohan Marley.

It’s not the first time Ye has sparked controversy around race, after saying in 2018 that he thought 400 years of slavery was “a choice.”

Kanye has joined right-wing figures such as Owens, as well as former President Donald Trump, and regularly wears a Make America Great Again baseball cap in public.

During a May 2018 interview about his support for Trump, West said, “Racism is not the deal breaker for me. If so, I wouldn’t be living in America.’

It was an eventful Wednesday for Kanye, who earlier in the day accused the Kardashian family of “essentially kidnapping” his daughter Chicago on her birthday, while continuing to claim ex-wife Kim Kardashian prevented him from seeing their children.

The accusation came when Khloe Kardashian made a public plea for the rapper to stop “breaking down” her sister after Kanye ramped up his family conflict amid ongoing controversy over his “White Lives Matter” t-shirt.

Kim, 41, – who partnered with the rapper North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four and Psalm, three – previously denied his claim that she hosted a secret birthday party for their daughter Chicago in January of this year, after claiming the reality star had refused to tell him where it was.

“AND FOR ALL THE AUDIENCE SO CONTAMINATED ABOUT MY T-SHIRT,” Kanye, 43, wrote in his latest Instagram diatribe, adding: “WHERE WERE YOU WHEN I COULDN’T SEE MY CHILDREN.”

In response, Khloe, 38, begged him to “STOP taking Kimberly down and using our family if you want to deviate,” insisting that he “leave her and the family out of it so the kids can be raised peacefully.”

Kanye fired back at his Instagram page, calling the Kardashians “LIARS” and accusing them of “PUPING BASICAL CHICAGO ON HER BIRTHDAY SO SHE COULD REMEMBER HER FATHER IS NOT THERE.”